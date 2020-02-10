'I am really proud': Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho praises Aston Villa man

Champions League chasers Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has raved about Aston Villa's John Terry and his decision to go down the 'difficult' route in regards to coaching rather than wait for the 'big call'.

Mourinho, who managed Terry at Chelsea, will come up against his former player in the dugout on Sunday when Tottenham face off against Villa.

But before that, whilst Speaking to Sky Sports News (10/02/20 at 6:10 am), the Spurs boss was full of praise for the path Terry has decided to take as he predicted that the Villa man will reach the heights he wants to reach and stated that he is 'really proud' of the former defender.

"At this moment people get a job without proving anything," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "So, probably he could choose that one of waiting for a big call.

"He didn't choose that one. He went through the difficult one. But probably through the stability one. Based on different experiences, being an assistant, going to the Championship, leaving the Championship, coming to the Premier League and taking his time.

"His moment to grow up and reach what he wants to reach will arrive, so I am really proud of the way he is doing things and we keep in touch when it's possible."

Terry initially joined Aston Villa in 2017 as a player, but after losing in the play-off final under Steve Bruce, the centre-back left and ended up retiring.

But he would re-unite with Villa once more when Dean Smith made him part of his coaching set-up when he was appointed the manager of his boyhood club in October 2018.

Since then, Villa have gone from strength to strength, and after sitting midtable in the Championship only a year ago, the Midlands outfit fired themselves up to the Premier League.

Villa's home clash against Spurs on Sunday will be crucial for both parties because one team needs to survive in the Premier League, whilst the other is trying ever so hard to close the gap on the Champions League places.