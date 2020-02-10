'Looking like a PL player': Paul Merson raves about £15m linked Arsenal & Aston Villa target

A host of clubs have been linked with a move for Said Benrahma, including the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Paul Merson has raved about reported Arsenal and Aston Villa target Said Benrahma after he helped Brentford secure a win against Middlesbrough in the Championship over the weekend.

As reported by The Telegraph, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Leicester City are seemingly chasing the £15 million player, who is getting better week by week in the second-tier.

Added with that, The Daily Mail have previously linked Villa with Benrahma's signature, with the wing wizard having previously been managed by Dean Smith at Griffin Park.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (08/02/2020 17:15 pm), Merson thinks that the Brentford trick machine is ready for Premier League football, as he stated that he's 'one of them players' who will get fans off their seats.

“Out of the BMW today [Nicknames for Brentford's front three – Benrahma, Mbeumo & Watkins], I thought Benrahma was the best of the three," Merson told Sky Sports. "I thought he was really, really good. Very skilful player.

“He's one of them players that will get bums of seats. Keeping them three [in January was big] and I think they kept them three because they are in a good position and they know they can probably sell them at the end of the season if it doesn't work out for them.

“I would say so [Benrahma looking like a PL player the most out of the front three]. I think you'd start pulling your hair out with him. He likes a trick. He's good for the fans, he gets people off their seats. Watkins didn't play well and scored a goal. But I think Benrahma's the one for me. Great skill. He got two nutmegs on one player in the space of a few seconds. Good player!”

If Brentford fail in their promotion push then there's no doubt that the Algerian whizz kid will be on his way in the summer.

The season started in a slow manner for Benrahma amid talk about his future in the summer and added with the fact that he was injured.

As a result, he missed chunks of pre-season and it meant that he didn't start off the season like he would have liked, but he is now putting his foot on the pedal once again.

Over the course of the season, the versatile Brentford attacker has played 27 games in the Championship, scoring eight goals and supplying six assists [transfermarkt].

From the clubs that are keen on Benrahma, any of those sides would be a brilliant move for the player, but it has to be questioned whether he could potentially reunite with his former manager, Dean Smith, given the obvious links between the two.