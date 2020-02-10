'He's been incredible': Rangers' forgotten man is a player reborn out on loan

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers allowed Jamie Murphy to join League One Burton Albion in January - and he's shining away from Ibrox.

Jamie Murphy is rebuilding his reputation in record time since leaving Rangers with Burton Albion team-mate Scott Fraser blown away by the winger’s ‘incredible’ start to life in League One, in quotes reported by the Sunday Post.

Back in the summer of 2018, Steven Gerrard’s Gers appeared to have pulled off a real coup when they snapped up a Premier League attacker for a fee of £1 million.

But former Brighton flyer Murphy suffered a cruciate ligament injury just weeks after swapping the Amex for Ibrox and, by the time he returned to full fitness, he had fallen behind the likes of Ryan Kent, Sheyi Ojo and co in the pecking order.

The 30-year-old has looked a man reborn since returning south of the border with Burton, however, netting twice in four League One matches.

And fellow Brewers attacker Fraser is loving life alongside Murphy at the Pirelli Stadium.

“Jamie has been great,” said the former Dundee United man. “I knew Jamie was a good player, but I’ve actually been surprised by how sharp he is, right from the off. He came in and was brilliant in training, and he’s scored and created goals in games, too.

“For a guy who has been out injured for so long, he’s been incredible, which is testament to how good he is and how professional he is.”

Murphy netted 11 times in his last spell in League One back in 2014/15, when he was still wearing the red and white stripes of Sheffield United. If he can rediscover that sort of form for Burton over the next few months, don’t rule out Nigel Clough’s side making a late charge for the play-offs.

It feels unlikely that Murphy will ever play for Rangers again as it stands but, with Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker out of favour while Ojo is only on loan until the summer, a return to Ibrox cannot be totally ruled out just yet.