'He'd be excited': Aldridge thinks 15-goal 'superstar' would jump at Liverpool move

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders have been tipped to lure Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga star Jadon Sancho to Anfield.

Borussia Dortmund talisman Jadon Sancho would be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Anfield legend John Aldridge has told the Irish Independent, with an England international tipped to become a ‘world superstar’ on Merseyside.

There are few players in the game right now who have the talent and potential to stroll into Liverpool’s starting XI. But Sancho would surely give Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino a run for their money.

At the age of 19, the former Manchester City wonderkid is rapidly ascending to the top of the European game. In all competitions, Sancho has produced a remarkable 15 goals and 17 assists in all competitions this season, breaking countless Bundesliga records along the way.

As a result, the teen sensation has been tipped to swap yellow and black for a deep shade of red for some time and it is a move that Aldridge would back to the hilt – especially if Salah is lured away by the likes of Real Madrid.

“Sancho is an interesting option as he is still only 19, pretty experienced and proven in a strong German league and appears to have all the potential to become a genuine world superstar,” Aldridge said.

“I’d imagine he'd be excited by the prospect of joining this Liverpool team, and his brand of high-energy football would appear to be perfectly suited to Klopp’s game plan. But would the club pay an asking price of up to £150million if they didn’t sell one of their big assets to fund the deal?

“Liverpool would be mad to sell a player of (Salah’s) quality and take a chance on signing someone who would take time to fit in but, of course, the decision could be taken out of their hands.

“That’s when Liverpool start to look at players like Sancho.”

According to The Telegraph, it would take a bid in excess of £100 million to convince Dortmund to cash in on a player they snapped up for just £8 million less than three years ago. Such a fee would make Sancho the most expensive player in Liverpool’s history.

But, as the examples of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk attest, Liverpool have few qualms about breaking the bank for the right man.