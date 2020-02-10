‘He has to go’: Some fans respond to Bielsa comments about Leeds first-team regular

Kiko Casilla was at fault for the first goal that Leeds United conceded against Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s comments about Kiko Casilla after the match against Nottingham Forest.

Casilla was at fault for the first of the two goals that Forest scored in their 2-0 win against Leeds at the City Ground in the Championship on Saturday evening.

Sammy Ameobi’s shot at the near post should have been saved by the former Real Madrid goalkeeper.

The 33-year-old has made mistakes, both this season and last, and there is an argument to be made about the Spaniard being dropped from the starting lineup.

Illan Meslier is on loan at Leeds from French club Lorient at the moment, and the 19-year-old is a very good and talented young goalkeeper.

Leeds will return to action on Tuesday evening when they take on Brentford away from home at Griffin Park in the Championship.

Casilla told Leeds Live about Casilla’s mistake: “In one moment where he has offered answers that weren’t enough, it would be unfair on my side if I analysed those kinds of actions.

"Goalkeepers, of course, they make mistakes and big, top goalkeepers are not top goalkeepers because they don’t make mistakes if not for the capacity to correct themselves in the bad moments.

“We have different ways to manage the situation, I cannot condemn, in public, the situation of Casilla.”

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Bielsa’s comments about Casilla and want the goalkeeper to be dropped.

Below are some of the best comments:

Casilla cannot be defended. He has to go. — WF (@wcf75) February 8, 2020

Casilla needs to go he is poor at Madrid he had a good defence in front we are just poor not going up I'm afraid — Robert Lee (@leebobert) February 8, 2020

No Marcelo, a shot at your near post should never go in if you have a quality keeper. That’s the ONLY consideration it’s nothing to do with any of the other play — Carl Murphy (@CarlM1979) February 8, 2020

Kiko cost us last season charging out of his box, flapping. the only save he's made in weeks was when he was on the floor today.

The whole team and management have learnt nothing. — WFCsamLUFC (@LufcWf) February 8, 2020

He’s costing us big time.



Sheff w

Wigan

Tonight — Oliver Medd (@OliverMedd7) February 8, 2020

Drop him. — Lucas Gibson (@LucasG1998) February 8, 2020

We will lose nothing by dropping him... we can only improve in that department. — Oooops&Downs (@UpsDowns8) February 8, 2020

What does that even mean? He let a goal in at his near post and was horrendous under pressure? Just drop him. Pathetic management. — Joe Atherton (@joetmatherton) February 8, 2020

Casillas cost us again! Fact. Alioski is a liability, Costa not up to it, no recognised striker, far too many players injured-Forshaw, Berardi, Douglas all the time! It has completely fallen to bits! — David (@wizard_david04) February 8, 2020

He better drop Kiko he’s not there mentally which affects the defence. — LEEDS UN1TED (@Lee05450143) February 8, 2020