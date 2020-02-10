Quick links

‘He has to go’: Some fans respond to Bielsa comments about Leeds first-team regular

Kiko Casilla was at fault for the first goal that Leeds United conceded against Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s comments about Kiko Casilla after the match against Nottingham Forest.

Casilla was at fault for the first of the two goals that Forest scored in their 2-0 win against Leeds at the City Ground in the Championship on Saturday evening.

Sammy Ameobi’s shot at the near post should have been saved by the former Real Madrid goalkeeper.

The 33-year-old has made mistakes, both this season and last, and there is an argument to be made about the Spaniard being dropped from the starting lineup.

Illan Meslier is on loan at Leeds from French club Lorient at the moment, and the 19-year-old is a very good and talented young goalkeeper.

 

Leeds will return to action on Tuesday evening when they take on Brentford away from home at Griffin Park in the Championship.

Casilla told Leeds Live about Casilla’s mistake: “In one moment where he has offered answers that weren’t enough, it would be unfair on my side if I analysed those kinds of actions.

"Goalkeepers, of course, they make mistakes and big, top goalkeepers are not top goalkeepers because they don’t make mistakes if not for the capacity to correct themselves in the bad moments.

“We have different ways to manage the situation, I cannot condemn, in public, the situation of Casilla.”

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Bielsa’s comments about Casilla and want the goalkeeper to be dropped.

Below are some of the best comments:

