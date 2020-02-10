Have Rangers finally found Josh Windass replacement in £4m loanee?

Josh Windass left Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers 18 months ago.

Early days, but Rangers look like they've found a top player in Ianis Hagi.

The Romanian playmaker joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk in January.

Last week, Hagi opened his account for Rangers by grabbing a late winner in the win over Hibernian, while he also missed a sitter in the Scottish Cup win at Hamilton this past weekend.

Despite the miss, the 21-year-old clearly has an eye for goal and the fact he got into that position in the first place is quite encouraging.

The Ibrox side haven't had a goalscoring number 10 since Josh Windass left the club 18 months ago.

The 26-year-old scored 18 times across all competitions during the 2017-18 campaign, and it'll be interesting to see if Hagi can fill the goalscoring void that Windass left behind - if Gerrard plays him centrally.

So far it remains to be seen whether Gerrard views him as a winger or as a playmaker, having experimented in both roles already.

But 14 goals in all competitions during his last season at Viitorul, earning him a £4 million switch to Belgium last summer [The Scottish Sun], indicates that he's at his most deadly in an advanced midfield position.

Rangers fans didn't universally love Windass, but even his harshest critics won't deny that he was a wonderful goalscorer and the numbers speak for themselves in his last season.

And what a huge boost it could be for the light Blues - who are seven points behind Premiership leaders Celtic with a game in hand - if Hagi could replicate the English playmaker's goals.