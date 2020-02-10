Have Rangers finally found Josh Windass replacement in £4m loanee?

Quick links

Viitorul's Tudor Baluta during Viitorul Constanta v Vitesse Arnhem - UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round: 1st leg at Central Stadium Hagi Academy, Ovidiu, Constanta, Romania, 26...
Josh Windass left Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers 18 months ago.

Joseph Paintsil forward of Genk and Ianis Hagi midfielder of Genk react during the Jupiler Pro League match between RSC Anderlecht and Krc Genk on December 22, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium, 22

Early days, but Rangers look like they've found a top player in Ianis Hagi.

The Romanian playmaker joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk in January.

Last week, Hagi opened his account for Rangers by grabbing a late winner in the win over Hibernian, while he also missed a sitter in the Scottish Cup win at Hamilton this past weekend.

Despite the miss, the 21-year-old clearly has an eye for goal and the fact he got into that position in the first place is quite encouraging.

 

The Ibrox side haven't had a goalscoring number 10 since Josh Windass left the club 18 months ago.

The 26-year-old scored 18 times across all competitions during the 2017-18 campaign, and it'll be interesting to see if Hagi can fill the goalscoring void that Windass left behind - if Gerrard plays him centrally.

So far it remains to be seen whether Gerrard views him as a winger or as a playmaker, having experimented in both roles already.

But 14 goals in all competitions during his last season at Viitorul, earning him a £4 million switch to Belgium last summer [The Scottish Sun], indicates that he's at his most deadly in an advanced midfield position.

Rangers fans didn't universally love Windass, but even his harshest critics won't deny that he was a wonderful goalscorer and the numbers speak for themselves in his last season.

And what a huge boost it could be for the light Blues - who are seven points behind Premiership leaders Celtic with a game in hand - if Hagi could replicate the English playmaker's goals.

Josh Windass of Rangers in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

