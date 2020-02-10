Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Has legs like poppadoms': Leeds fans berate injury to £4m star

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring his side's second goal
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tyler Roberts won't be involved for Leeds United tomorrow night.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring his side's second goal

It's a new year but the same problem for Leeds United's Tyler Roberts.

Earlier today, Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa ruled him out of tomorrow's trip to Brentford after picking up a calf injury in the 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Leeds attacker has only played 66 minutes of football under Bielsa since the turn of the year, starting only four times in the Championship this season overall due to injury.

Roberts was a big player for United during the second half of last season as Bielsa converted him into a number 10 following the exit of Samu Saiz 13 months ago.

 

But the Wales international, a £4 million signing two years ago [The Daily Mail], is growing increasingly unreliable, through no fault of his own.

Here's how fans of the Elland Road club reacted to his latest setback:

It's a rotten time for the Leeds star to have another layoff.

That's because Bielsa's side are in major trouble, having squandered an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion places since December.

Leeds are now only second on goal difference and a player of Roberts's talents could've been useful tomorrow, but time will tell how long this setback is for.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts reacts to the defeat after the final whistle

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch