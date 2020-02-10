'Has legs like poppadoms': Leeds fans berate injury to £4m star

Tyler Roberts won't be involved for Leeds United tomorrow night.

It's a new year but the same problem for Leeds United's Tyler Roberts.

Earlier today, Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa ruled him out of tomorrow's trip to Brentford after picking up a calf injury in the 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Leeds attacker has only played 66 minutes of football under Bielsa since the turn of the year, starting only four times in the Championship this season overall due to injury.

Roberts was a big player for United during the second half of last season as Bielsa converted him into a number 10 following the exit of Samu Saiz 13 months ago.

But the Wales international, a £4 million signing two years ago [The Daily Mail], is growing increasingly unreliable, through no fault of his own.

Here's how fans of the Elland Road club reacted to his latest setback:

If i was Tyler Roberts I'd just accept defeat and retire — Only Fools and Orta (@WAFLL_92) February 10, 2020

Roberts has legs like poppadoms. — Dastardly Davie esq. (@Dav_m160) February 10, 2020

Can’t believe all the moaning about Roberts calf injury. Guess you all never saw the bad tackle on him in the last game. — Smeddy lufc (@smeddy69) February 10, 2020

I’m getting sick of hearing about Tyler Roberts — John Evans (@evans1951) February 10, 2020

You could see him hobbling after that tacke, thought he was gonna go off but he tried running it off. — Prem Leeds (@premierleeds2) February 10, 2020

Weetabix legs lol — Jamie Bridge (@jamiebridge1) February 10, 2020

I feel for Roberts because he's such a talent but his legs are made of the same substance as mine.... Glass I hope he can get over his injuries because he's got that natural ability. — Shadrack (@BrokenTwaz) February 10, 2020

Lads made of glass, such a shane, think hes a real talent — antony hawkridge (@hawky9393) February 10, 2020

Tyler Roberts is made of glass. Pass it on — Ben Kingsnorth (@benkingsnorth) February 10, 2020

It's a rotten time for the Leeds star to have another layoff.

That's because Bielsa's side are in major trouble, having squandered an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion places since December.

Leeds are now only second on goal difference and a player of Roberts's talents could've been useful tomorrow, but time will tell how long this setback is for.