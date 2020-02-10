‘Has an extraordinary agent’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to fresh speculation on 29-year-old

Danny Rose is on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Danny Rose.

It has been reported by The Sun that French giants PSG are interested in signing Rose from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that the Ligue 1 outfit will monitor the England international left-back during his loan spell at Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old joined Newcastle on loan from Premier League rivals Spurs in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Rose.

Below are some of the best comments:

They do need to watch him. They clearly haven't been for at least the last two years.... — Daniel (@ChilversDaniel) February 9, 2020

If this happens, Rose has an extraordinary agent punching well above his weight! — DonShill [Got No Chill] (@Shillface) February 9, 2020

PSG? Salford City would be more realistic. — martin o brien (@obthfc) February 9, 2020

Swap deal for Mbappe — Raul Giannoccaro (@GiannoccaroRaul) February 9, 2020

Have him — Ben Leahey (@BRob211216) February 8, 2020

Will they Google him? — Gareth Morgan (@gazmbuku) February 8, 2020

I guess they didn’t watch him at Spurs if they are interested. — Lee Snowden (@Snowden4000) February 8, 2020

Have him please — Alex Benjamin (@tottsab) February 9, 2020

Scouting for defenders is the reason why PSG can’t go further in Champions League — Bald Jose Masterclass (@FoolinStar) February 8, 2020

Mbappé, neymar and kimpembe and we have a deal — Sammy Conway (@sammyhconway) February 8, 2020

Succeeding at Newcastle United

Rose has been off his game for a while now, and at Newcastle he has the chance to rediscover his old form.

The 29-year-old remains a very good and capable left-back, and if he does well during his loan spell at Newcastle, then he will attract interest not just from PSG but from other big clubs as well in the summer transfer window.