‘Has an extraordinary agent’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to fresh speculation on 29-year-old

Danny Rose is on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Danny Rose.

It has been reported by The Sun that French giants PSG are interested in signing Rose from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that the Ligue 1 outfit will monitor the England international left-back during his loan spell at Newcastle United.

 

The 29-year-old joined Newcastle on loan from Premier League rivals Spurs in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Rose.

Below are some of the best comments:

Succeeding at Newcastle United

Rose has been off his game for a while now, and at Newcastle he has the chance to rediscover his old form.

The 29-year-old remains a very good and capable left-back, and if he does well during his loan spell at Newcastle, then he will attract interest not just from PSG but from other big clubs as well in the summer transfer window.

