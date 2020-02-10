Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth

Premier League

'Formidable': Tottenham fans are very impressed by Mourinho's reported £20m target

Danny Owen
Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho during the FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on Wednesday 5th February 2020.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to reunite Jose Mourinho with Nathan Ake as Bournemouth battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Nathan Ake of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Norwich City and AFC Bournemouth at Carrow Road on January 18, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

It’s always worth being a little wary of a player shining in a struggling side. As Liverpool fans will tell you, the ‘Simon Mignolet syndrome’ is a very real thing.

But Nathan Ake, at the heart of an often erratic Bournemouth backline, continues to dazzle amongst the dross. The Dutch international looks like the complete centre-half already at the age of just 24; he can pass, tackle and head the ball with precision, while boasting superb reading of the game and an impressive turn of pace.

With 11 league goals in three-and-a-half years for The Cherries, he is rather useful at the other end too.

Nathan Ake of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01,...

Bournemouth threw away the points during Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Sheffield United but Ake once again emerged from a defeat with his reputation enhanced. There were ten successful clearances, five aerial battles won and an eye-catching 87 per cent pass completion rate.

One superb block tackle on Oli McBurnie was a piece of defending reminiscent of Ake’s former Chelsea team-mate John Terry.

And with Tottenham fans everywhere coming to terms with the idea that Jan Vertonghen’s time in North London is coming to an end, the similarly left-footed Ake looks like a ready-made replacement for a modern-day club legend.

According to The Mail, Spurs are keeping a watchful eye on a defender who played under Mourinho for Chelsea before sealing a record-breaking £20 million move to the South Coast.

In the eyes of many a Tottenham supporter, Ake aced his audition on Sunday.

Nathan Ake of AFC Bournemouth battles for possession with Chris Basham of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane on...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch