'Formidable': Tottenham fans are very impressed by Mourinho's reported £20m target

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to reunite Jose Mourinho with Nathan Ake as Bournemouth battle against relegation from the Premier League.

It’s always worth being a little wary of a player shining in a struggling side. As Liverpool fans will tell you, the ‘Simon Mignolet syndrome’ is a very real thing.

But Nathan Ake, at the heart of an often erratic Bournemouth backline, continues to dazzle amongst the dross. The Dutch international looks like the complete centre-half already at the age of just 24; he can pass, tackle and head the ball with precision, while boasting superb reading of the game and an impressive turn of pace.

With 11 league goals in three-and-a-half years for The Cherries, he is rather useful at the other end too.

Bournemouth threw away the points during Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Sheffield United but Ake once again emerged from a defeat with his reputation enhanced. There were ten successful clearances, five aerial battles won and an eye-catching 87 per cent pass completion rate.

One superb block tackle on Oli McBurnie was a piece of defending reminiscent of Ake’s former Chelsea team-mate John Terry.

And with Tottenham fans everywhere coming to terms with the idea that Jan Vertonghen’s time in North London is coming to an end, the similarly left-footed Ake looks like a ready-made replacement for a modern-day club legend.

According to The Mail, Spurs are keeping a watchful eye on a defender who played under Mourinho for Chelsea before sealing a record-breaking £20 million move to the South Coast.

In the eyes of many a Tottenham supporter, Ake aced his audition on Sunday.

Any current Prem players you’d realistically like to see at Spurs ? #THFC For me Ake. — #EnicOut (@EnicDespiser) February 9, 2020

Nathan Ake is too good for Bournemouth should be at at top 6 side — Danny (@DannyyTHFC) February 9, 2020

I think Spurs should go in the summer for Bournemouth central defender Nathan Ake as he fits in Mourinho's style very well! — Ahmed Fawzy (@AhmaDoFawzy) February 9, 2020

Ake. Yes please — John (@JwmCater) February 9, 2020

More I watch Ake the more I think him Tanganga and Sanchez could be formidable at Spurs — David Ellis (@fullback03) February 9, 2020

That is the player we need. — Tottenham Boxing (@TottenhamBoxing) February 9, 2020

Decent match #SHUBOU. More evidence of why Spurs should sign Nathan Ake — Tom Nancarrow (@TomAntNan) February 9, 2020