'Flawless display': Loaned-out Everton man makes huge impact during 'outstanding' debut

Premier League Everton loaned Jonas Lossl out of Huddersfield Town after he failed to displace Jordan Pickford - he's shining in the Championship already.

Jonas Lossl is already making his mark since returning to Huddersfield Town on loan from Everton with Terriers boss Danny Cowley hailing a ‘flawless’ display from the Denmark international, in quotes reported by The Examiner.

A man who earned himself cult hero status between the sticks at the John Smith’s Stadium between 2017 and 2019 returned to West Yorkshire late in the January transfer window, just six months after he swapped Huddersfield for Goodison Park.

Lossl failed to make a single first-team appearance for Everton despite Jordan Pickford’s rather erratic displays on Merseyside. So the 31-year-old would have been forgiven for feeling a little rusty during Huddersfield’s 2-0 win against QPR on Saturday – his first appearance since a draw with Manchester United last May.

But, with a clean sheet to his name already, Lossl is already loving life in Huddersfield colours again.

"I thought it was a flawless display," said Cowley, who believes the Dane’s passing ability will give his side an all-new outlet. "He brought a real calmness and presence.

"He didn't have to do too much with his hands but he caught a few important crosses, and I thought his distribution was outstanding. His distribution gave us a really good rhythm at times in our play, so he is an important signing.”

Cowley is the second goalkeeper to arrive on loan at Huddersfield from Merseyside this season, following in the footsteps of Liverpool youngster Kamil Grabara.

The Pole is currently missing with a head injury and he already faces a challenge if he wants to force his way back into The Terriers’ XI. Grabara has conceded 45 goals in 28 league games and a series of high-profile errors meant many a supporter was calling for him to be dropped long ago.