Everton star refuses to answer the question which he keeps being asked

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has netted 11 goals this term, in his best goalscoring season ever.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has told the Liverpool Echo that he won’t reveal his goals target for the season.

Calvert-Lewin moved on to 11 goals for the season on Saturday, as he scored Everton’s third in their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old was ready to pounce after Richarlison’s header hit the bar to seal the three points for the Toffees.

Calvert-Lewin is now enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career.

 

But the young striker has suggested that he is not fully satisfied with his goals total just yet.

"I keep getting asked but it's my own personal targets that I keep to myself," he said.

"The main thing is that we keep getting the results and if I can contribute with goals I'm happy.”

Calvert-Lewin has firmly established himself as Everton’s main goalscorer now, as he currently leads their scoring charts.

There have even been calls for him to be called up to the England team for Euro 2020 in recent weeks, given his strong form.

Everton’s win over Palace has moved them up to seventh place in the Premier League table, with the Toffees making excellent progress under Ancelotti so far.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

