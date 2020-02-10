Endeavour: Who is actor Ryan Gage? Fans will remember his smarmy ways in The Hobbit

ITV's Endeavour is back on our screens in February 2020 with a host of guest stars arriving to spice up the action.

Inspector Endeavour Morse is one of the best-known figures in the fictional crime-fighting world.

The Oxford-based policeman has been a near-permanent fixture in novels and on our screens for the last four and a half decades and now a new series of ITV's Endeavour has arrived on ITV.

While Oxford may be Morse's usual stomping ground, series 7 begins with Morse on a Venetian adventure where he strikes up a relationship with the stunning Violetta Talenti.

The episode does eventually bring Morse back to Oxford where he is unexpectedly introduced to Violetta's husband, Ludo Talenti.

MEET THE CAST: Endeavour kick-starts series 7 with exceptional guest stars

Endeavour returns for series 7

Meanwhile, back in Oxford, Thursday is investigating the murder of a woman by the name of Molly Andrews but the chief suspect, her boyfriend has a pretty strong alibi.

When Morse does get back from his Venetian adventure, he is tasked with taking a fresh look at the investigation which takes down a typically enthralling rabbit hole.

New era, same old bad luck for Morse and the ladies. #Endeavour pic.twitter.com/eneKIdP62J — Endeavour (@EndeavourTV) February 9, 2020

Meet Ludo Talenti actor Ryan Gage

While back in Oxford, Morse unexpectedly crosses paths with a man by the name of Ludo Talenti, the husband of Violetta who Morse met in Venice.

Fans of the Lord of the Rings prequels, The Hobbit, will recognise the actor playing Ludo as 37-year-old Ryan Gage who played the much-loathed character of Alfred Lickspittle in the second and third instalments of The Hobbit trilogy.

Despite his relatively young age, Ryan Gage has an impressive 28 acting roles under his belt but it's hardly surprising after he make his on-screen debut at the age of just 12 in the 1995 film Judge Dredd.

Meet Ludo tonight on Endevour @ITV 8pm pic.twitter.com/4dyiA77an3 — Ryan Gage (@RyanGage) February 9, 2020

What else has Ryan Gage been in?

Since making his debut, Gage has gone on to appear in a host of TV and film roles and is also a regular theatre actor.

The most prominent of his on-screen acting roles obviously came in the somewhat divisive The Hobbit trilogy as we've mentioned but more favourable roles have come in the likes of the 2007 film Outlaw as well as the BBC series The Musketeers where he played the pivotal role of King Louis.



As well as his traditional acting roles, Ryan Gage is also a keen voice actor and has credits in the video games Bloodborne and Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers among others.

Ryan Gage is set to return as Ludo Talenti in the second episode of Endeavour's seventh series on February 16th on ITV.