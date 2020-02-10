'Don't think it would': Chris Sutton makes 'disaster' claim about Celtic & Rangers amid title race

Both Celtic and Rangers secured an easy passage through to the next round of the Scottish Cup over the weekend.

Chris Sutton has claimed that for Celtic fans it wouldn't be a 'disaster' if they weren't to win the title at the end of the season, but he believes it would be disastrous for Rangers supporters.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on 606, Sutton was praising Scottish football for at least providing a title race, unlike in England, as he shared his thoughts on Celtic and Rangers.

"There's a title race on up north," Sutton told 606. "There's not a title race in England. I think the truth is about this whole situation, and the catalyst of it all, is that Celtic are on the brink of history.

"10 league titles in a row [will be in reach] if they win the title this season. Would it be a disaster for a Celtic fan if it didn't happen? I don't think it would.

"[But] from a Rangers fan point of view, it would be a disaster and that's where the intensity comes from."

There was a break from Premiership action over the weekend with both Celtic and Rangers progressing with ease in the Scottish Cup.

Neil Lennon's side put three past League One side Clyde on Sunday, whilst Rangers put four past Hamilton on Saturday.

The Old Firm duo will be in action on Wednesday night, with Steven Gerrard's men travelling to Kilmarnock and the current leaders hosting struggling Hearts.

The Bhoys, who have played a game extra, are currently holding a seven-point lead at the top, as Gerrard will be well aware that his team simply cannot afford yet another slip-up in the title race.

Since returning from the winter break, it has been an indifferent and perhaps worrying start for the Gers, who haven't been able to show the form from the first half of the campaign, but there is still a long way to go.