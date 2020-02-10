'Very surprised': Sam Allardyce claims Everton star 'frightened' Crystal Palace man

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in Saturday's Premier League clash with Richarlison roasting Gary Cahill to score a brillaint solo goal.

Gary Cahill left Sam Allardyce ‘very, very surprised’ during Crystal Palace’s Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday – and not in a good way.

Roy Hodgson’s Eagles were flying early in the second half at Goodison Park after Jordan Pickford allowed a tame Christian Benteke shot to slip through his hands and level the score at 1-1. But, just when Palace were in the ascendancy, Richarlison embarked on the kind of rampaging run that had Barcelona reportedly batting their eyelashes in his direction during the January transfer window.

The Brazilian’s stunning solo goal gave Everton a lead that they would only enhance late on, thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late tap-in.

But Cahill’s role in the game’s decisive moment had Allardyce less than impressed. One of the Premier League’s most experienced defenders was left twisted and turned by Richarlison, who strolled past him en route to goal.

"I might criticise Gary Cahill here. He could have gone tight there, he didn't. Now he is letting Richarlison run at him,” the former England and Palace boss told BT Sport (8 February, 3pm).

"The next mistake is letting him come inside - you must take him down the line. For the experience Gary Cahill has got, I am very surprised he has allowed that to happen, very, very surprised.

"He was frightened about his pace."

Cahill hasn’t made many mistakes since moving to Selhurst Park on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer and surely a Champions League-winning centre-half deserves the benefit of the doubt.

He is 34 years old after all. Younger and quicker players than him have been roasted by Richarlison in recent months.