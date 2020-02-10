Report: Wolves planning summer move for £30m Premier League star

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly joined Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in targeting Sheffield United's Chris Wilder favourite John Egan.

Sheffield United are moving to tie star defender John Egan down to a new long-term contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers showing interest in the Republic of Ireland international, according to the Sun (9 February, page 63).

A commanding centre-back who was let go by a now third tier Sunderland side right at the start of his career has bounced back in style after being rejected by the Black Cats.

These days, Egan is one of the first names on the team-sheet for a Blades side who are sitting on the verge of the Champions League places following Sunday’s hard-fought 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old has even captained Sheffield United at times this season, stepping up to the plate with a series of exceptional defensive performances. And it is this, plus his penchant for thriving in a back three, which has Wolves sniffing around at Bramall Lane.

The Sun reports that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have joined Everton in the race for a player who, less than two years after he joined Sheffield United from Brentford for a bargain £4 million, is worth closer to £30 million.

Understandably, the Blades are already preparing for a transfer tug-of-war, strengthening their hand by offering Egan a bumper new contract, complete with a substantial pay rise. The Irishman, whose current deal runs until 2022, is currently earning £7,500-a-week – hardly an eye-watering fee for a modern Premier League footballer (Spotrac).

Everton are also interested in Egan and, given that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are still one centre-back short despite the rapid rise of Mason Holgate, don’t be surprised if The Toffees are willing to bid big.