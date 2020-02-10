Report: Newcastle could hand fresh start to player not seen since 2017

Steve Bruce's Newcastle United could reportedly welcome Dan Barlaser back after his spell at Rotherham; is a first ever Premier League appearance close?

Newcastle United are set to hand Dan Barlaser a fresh start at St James’ Park next summer, according to the Chronicle, thanks to the midfielder’s ‘unbelievable’ displays on loan at Rotherham United.

Not so long ago, there were hands wringing all over Tyneside with the Magpies’ academy so frequently failing to churn out players of Premier League quality.

But maybe, just maybe, Newcastle supporters could be cheering on a midfield trio of homegrown talents this time next year. Sean and Matty Longstaff have exploded onto the scene over the last 12 months and Barlaser, it seems, could be about to join the fair-haired siblings in Steve Bruce’s first-team plans sooner rather than later.

At 23, the Gateshead-born play-maker appeared to have missed the boat at St James’ Park. But a loan spell at Rotherham could be the making of him with Barlaser pulling the strings for a Millers side currently sitting top of the League One table.

The skilful play-maker has produced two goals and four assists in the third-tier but those statistics don’t even scratch the surface of his influence.

The Chronicle says that Barlaser has created 50 chances for his teammates this season, raising hopes that he could be the defence-splitting midfielder that a shot-shy Newcastle side are crying out for under Bruce.

Shola Ameobi, the former cult hero turned Loans Co-Ordinator, has apparently been blown away by Barlaser’s transformation from waifish youngster to all-action enforcer, compiling ‘unbelievable’ reports about a player who has gone from strength to strength in South Yorkshire.

Should Barlaser pull on the famous black and white shirt again, it will be his first appearance in Newcastle colours since an EFL Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest three years ago.