Report: Jack Ross signing is already planning to leave Sunderland this summer

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11:Sunderland manager Jack Ross during the FA Cup second round replay between Sunderland and Walsall at Stadium of Light on December 11, 2018 in Sunderland,...
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson admitted that he wants to sign Will Grigg from League One rivals Sunderland and Phil Parkinson doesn't appear to be a fan.

Will Grigg of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Sunderland at Montgomery Waters Meadow on October 26, 2019 in Shrewsbury, England.

Will Grigg is already planning to bring an end to his miserable spell at Sunderland next summer, according to the Sun (9 February, page 63) with a move to Oxford United on the cards.

13 months ago, the Black Cats invested £4 million into a proven League One goalscorer who looked all-but certain to fire Sunderland back into the Championship.

But it is fair to say that Grigg’s fire has been extinguished on Wearside. The Northern Ireland international might have inspired Wigan Athletic to the third-tier title as recently as 2018 but such match-winning displays have been few and far between in Sunderland colours.

 

In 37 League One games, Grigg has found the net five times – and just once this season. The appointment of Phil Parkinson in October has not done the 28-year-old much good either.

Parkinson prefers 6ft-something target men after all, with Charlie Wyke now firmly established as his first-choice centre-forward.

Will Grigg of Sunderland (L) fights for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Blackpool at Stadium of Light on December 14, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

According to the Sun, Grigg is already packing his bags and counting down the days until the summer transfer window swings open with League One rivals Oxford keen to offer the ill-fitting striker a fresh start at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson admitted in typically outspoken fashion that he was interested in signing Grigg in January, speaking to the Mail. And despite failing to get a deal over the line last month, he has not given up hope just yet.

Oxford manager, Karl Robinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Sunderland at Kassam Stadium on February 09, 2019 in Oxford, United Kingdom.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

