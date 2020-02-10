Report: Jack Ross signing is already planning to leave Sunderland this summer

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson admitted that he wants to sign Will Grigg from League One rivals Sunderland and Phil Parkinson doesn't appear to be a fan.

Will Grigg is already planning to bring an end to his miserable spell at Sunderland next summer, according to the Sun (9 February, page 63) with a move to Oxford United on the cards.

13 months ago, the Black Cats invested £4 million into a proven League One goalscorer who looked all-but certain to fire Sunderland back into the Championship.

But it is fair to say that Grigg’s fire has been extinguished on Wearside. The Northern Ireland international might have inspired Wigan Athletic to the third-tier title as recently as 2018 but such match-winning displays have been few and far between in Sunderland colours.

In 37 League One games, Grigg has found the net five times – and just once this season. The appointment of Phil Parkinson in October has not done the 28-year-old much good either.

Parkinson prefers 6ft-something target men after all, with Charlie Wyke now firmly established as his first-choice centre-forward.

According to the Sun, Grigg is already packing his bags and counting down the days until the summer transfer window swings open with League One rivals Oxford keen to offer the ill-fitting striker a fresh start at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson admitted in typically outspoken fashion that he was interested in signing Grigg in January, speaking to the Mail. And despite failing to get a deal over the line last month, he has not given up hope just yet.