Report: Burnley want to re-sign former £6m man who Dyche called 'terrific'

Sean Dyche's Burnley could maybe do with a new goal-scorer at Turf Moor with Watford's Andre Gray potentially set for a Premier League switch.

Burnley are looking into a deal to bring Andre Gray back to Turf Moor from Watford during the summer transfer window, according to the Sun (9 February, page 63).

Back in the summer of 2017, a speedy striker swapped Lancashire for Hertfordshire, becoming Watford’s record signing to the tune of £18.5 million (the Mail). But his decision to turn his back on Burnley hardly left former manager Sean Dyche bitter.

“I still send Andre the odd text. I wish him well,” the Clarets boss said a few months later. “He's a terrific lad, he was absolutely top class for us.”

It should be no surprise to learn then, three years on, that a reunion could be on the cards.

The Sun reports that Burnley would love to welcome Gray back to familiar surroundings in the upcoming summer transfer window, having expressed an interest in re-signing the speedy striker when Watford came calling for defender Ben Gibson in January.

It was Gray who fired Burnley into the Premier League in the first place, justifying his record-breaking £6 million price-tag with 23 Championship goals in his debut Turf Moor season. And his nine strikes in 2016/17 remains his most impressive tally in the top flight to date.

Gray has struggled to live up to expectations, or that eye-watering transfer fee, at Vicarage Road and Watford would surely be temped to cash in on a player who has found game-time hard to come by since Nigel Pearson took over.

This feels like a deal which would suit all parties down to the ground.