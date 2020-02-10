'Not acceptable': Treatment of Tottenham star slammed; urged to leave

Under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, Victor Wanyama has played less than 30 minutes of Premier League football for Spurs this season.

Victor Wanyama’s Tottenham Hotspur nightmare is not going down well in his native Kenya.

A powerhouse midfielder who shone at Celtic and Southampton before sealing his £11 million move to North London in 2016 remains the only player to represent the African nation in the top flight of English football since the Premier League's inception two decades ago.

But the pride of Kenya has gone from ball-winning star to seldom-seen forgotten man at Spurs in the last 12 months. Under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, Wanyama has played just 24 minutes of top-flight football all season.

And, after a potential move to the likes of Celtic, Rennes or Bayer Leverkusen failed to materialise during an underwhelming end to the January transfer window, few would be surprised if the 28-year-old is never seen in the famous white shirt ever again.

“He doesn’t deserve the treatment he is getting now at Spurs,” Cleophas Shimanyula, chairman of the brilliantly named Kenyan outfit Kakamega Homeboyz, told Goal.

“Clearly, [Wanyama] has helped Spurs and was one of the key players when they reached Champions League final last season and the kind of humiliation he is going through now is not acceptable.

“I will tell him to move to another club, the way [Mourinho] is talking means he doesn’t have a future at the club.”

Wanyama has a contract in North London until 2021 and it remains to be seen whether anyone is willing to offer him a fresh start in the summer, given that he is likely to end the current campaign with less than half an hour of league football under his belt.

But, at 28, the former Scottish Premiership champion still has time on his side and a lot left to offer. There are few midfielders in the game with his fearsome power and excellent reading of the game in the number six role.