'He struggles': Danny Murphy predicts Liverpool could sell 'superb' player this summer

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders sent Harry Wilson on loan to Bournemouth and he has hit seven goals already for Eddie Howe's Cherries.

Danny Murphy fears that Harry Wilson lacks the physical gifts to force himself into Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Liverpool, telling talkSPORT (10 February, 12.30pm) that staying at Bournemouth permanently may be for the best.

It is a testament to the quality at Liverpool’s disposal right now that a player with the talent and potential of Wilson has been forced to make a name for himself away from Anfield.

After firing Derby County to the play-off final last season, the Wales international with a hammer of a left-foot is spending the current campaign on loan at Bournemouth.

Seven goals in 18 starts is an impressive track record for a player enjoying his first ever Premier League campaign but Wilson continues to flit in and out of the game at present, impressing only in fits and bursts for Eddie Howe’s relegation-threatened side.

And, with the likes of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah all ahead of him in the pecking order at Liverpool, Murphy feels that Wilson is at risk of missing the boat.

“It’s a difficult one. He did well yesterday, he’s a superb talent, he’s a clever footballer great at set plays,” said a man who won the UEFA Cup with Liverpool back in 2001.

“He’s confident but he struggles physically, he’s not the quickest and not the biggest. The prerequisite is there has to be a physical presence for a lot of the midfielders coming into the game.

“I hope he proves me wrong but I think Bournemouth is right for him.”

The Mirror reported that Liverpool valued Wilson at around £20 million last year and it remains to be seen whether a hit-and-miss spell on the South Coast has altered his price-tag.

The 22-year-old has wonderful technical ability and can hit a ball as good as anyone in the Premier League. But will that be enough to keep him at Liverpool in such demanding times?