Quick links

Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth

Premier League

'He struggles': Danny Murphy predicts Liverpool could sell 'superb' player this summer

Danny Owen
15 Mar 2001: Danny Murphy of Liverpool celebrates after scoring Liverpool's first goal during the Liverpool v FC Porto UEFA Cup Quarter Final, Second Leg match at Anfield, Liverpool....
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders sent Harry Wilson on loan to Bournemouth and he has hit seven goals already for Eddie Howe's Cherries.

Harry Wilson of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Everton FC at Vitality Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Danny Murphy fears that Harry Wilson lacks the physical gifts to force himself into Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Liverpool, telling talkSPORT (10 February, 12.30pm) that staying at Bournemouth permanently may be for the best.

It is a testament to the quality at Liverpool’s disposal right now that a player with the talent and potential of Wilson has been forced to make a name for himself away from Anfield.

After firing Derby County to the play-off final last season, the Wales international with a hammer of a left-foot is spending the current campaign on loan at Bournemouth.

 

Seven goals in 18 starts is an impressive track record for a player enjoying his first ever Premier League campaign but Wilson continues to flit in and out of the game at present, impressing only in fits and bursts for Eddie Howe’s relegation-threatened side.

And, with the likes of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah all ahead of him in the pecking order at Liverpool, Murphy feels that Wilson is at risk of missing the boat.

“It’s a difficult one. He did well yesterday, he’s a superb talent, he’s a clever footballer great at set plays,” said a man who won the UEFA Cup with Liverpool back in 2001.

Harry Wilson of Bournemouth celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 2-0 during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and AFC Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium on September...

“He’s confident but he struggles physically, he’s not the quickest and not the biggest. The prerequisite is there has to be a physical presence for a lot of the midfielders coming into the game.

“I hope he proves me wrong but I think Bournemouth is right for him.”

The Mirror reported that Liverpool valued Wilson at around £20 million last year and it remains to be seen whether a hit-and-miss spell on the South Coast has altered his price-tag.

The 22-year-old has wonderful technical ability and can hit a ball as good as anyone in the Premier League. But will that be enough to keep him at Liverpool in such demanding times?

#59 Harry Wilson of Liverpool FC looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Liverpool FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Stade de Geneve on July 31, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch