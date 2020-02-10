'He's an option': Manager suggests he could re-sign Tottenham star this summer

Jose Mourinho's Spurs could lose Jan Vertonghen next summer with Eredivisie champions Ajax considering a raid of the Premier League giants.

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag has opened the door for Jan Vertonghen to make an emotional return to Amsterdam when his Tottenham Hotspur contract expires in the summer, speaking to Ziggo Sport.

While one Belgian centre-back has committed his future to life in North London with a new long-term contract, his compatriot appears to have one foot out of the door with three months of the season remaining.

And, given the opportunity, Eredivisie champions Ajax would surely give serious consideration to bringing one half of the Vertonghen-Toby Alderweireld partnership back to the Dutch capital.

"Jan has a history at Ajax, of course we are following his situation emphatically," head coach Ten Hag has admitted. “He is an option."

“There is no question of any age limit here. If someone is good enough, it doesn't matter how old he is.”

Vertonghen will turn 33 in April and a player who has earned 118 international caps while playing in the Champions League final would bring invaluable experience to a youthful Ajax dressing room. The veteran centre-back started his career in Amsterdam before leaving for England eight years ago.

But only time will tell whether Vertonghen’s distinguished spell at Tottenham is coming to an end.

He is due to become a free agent in July but Vertonghen’s agent, Tom De Mul, made it clear to Het Laaste Nieuws over the weekend that nothing has been decided just yet and the option of a renewal would be seriously considered.