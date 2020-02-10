Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Eredivisie

Premier League

'He's an option': Manager suggests he could re-sign Tottenham star this summer

Danny Owen
Tottenham Hotspur fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Spurs could lose Jan Vertonghen next summer with Eredivisie champions Ajax considering a raid of the Premier League giants.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in London,...

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag has opened the door for Jan Vertonghen to make an emotional return to Amsterdam when his Tottenham Hotspur contract expires in the summer, speaking to Ziggo Sport.

While one Belgian centre-back has committed his future to life in North London with a new long-term contract, his compatriot appears to have one foot out of the door with three months of the season remaining.

And, given the opportunity, Eredivisie champions Ajax would surely give serious consideration to bringing one half of the Vertonghen-Toby Alderweireld partnership back to the Dutch capital.

 

"Jan has a history at Ajax, of course we are following his situation emphatically," head coach Ten Hag has admitted. “He is an option."

“There is no question of any age limit here. If someone is good enough, it doesn't matter how old he is.”

Jan Vertonghen and Dario Cvitanich of Ajax Amsterdam celebrates during the Eridivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and FC Twente at the Amsterdam Arena on May 15, 2010 in Amsterdam, The...

Vertonghen will turn 33 in April and a player who has earned 118 international caps while playing in the Champions League final would bring invaluable experience to a youthful Ajax dressing room. The veteran centre-back started his career in Amsterdam before leaving for England eight years ago.

But only time will tell whether Vertonghen’s distinguished spell at Tottenham is coming to an end.

He is due to become a free agent in July but Vertonghen’s agent, Tom De Mul, made it clear to Het Laaste Nieuws over the weekend that nothing has been decided just yet and the option of a renewal would be seriously considered.

Jan Vertonghen of Spurs in action during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in London, England.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch