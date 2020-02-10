'Fabulous': Gary Rowett raves about three West Brom players after Millwall win

Slaven Bilic's Baggies won 2-0 away at Championship rivals Millwall on Sunday with Filip Krovinovic and Dara O'Shea netting at The Den.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett was left blown away by West Brom’s ‘fabulous’ mentality during Sunday’s 2-0 triumph at The Den, while singling out Matheus Pereira, Hal Robson-Kanu and Filip Krovinovic for praise.

The weekend could not have gone much better for Slaven Bilic’s Baggies.

Less than 24 hours after Leeds United produced one of their poorest performances of the Marcelo Bielsa era to lose, deservedly so, at the City Ground, West Brom ground out a thoroughly professional win at one of the Championship’s most daunting arenas.

A 25-yard strike full of precision and class from Krovinovic himself gave the Midland giants the lead before Dara O’Shea netted his first senior goal to seal an impressive three-point haul.

“I have to say West Brom’s mentality in the conditions was fabulous. There was definitely a big gulf today,” Rowett told News at Den.

“They’ve got good players, they move the ball very well. Players like Pereira, Krovinovic, Robson-Kanu caused us lots and lots of problems. Any time they got half a yard they looked like they could put someone in.”

On paper at least, West Brom have the strongest squad in the Championship and it should be no surprise to see them sitting top of the table with just three months of the campaign to go.

But a run of three clean sheets in four games, including the 1-0 FA Cup win at West Ham, should not go unnoticed. It seems that a Baggies side who had a penchant for conceding silly goals have found a way to reinforce their Achilles heel.