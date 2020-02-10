Arsenal reportedly want £30m forward compared to Bergkamp; Thierry Henry rates him

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal need a striker and who better than Celtic's Scottish Premiership star Odsonne Edouard?

Arsenal are planning another raid of Celtic with Odsonne Edouard potentially on his way to the Emirates over the summer, according to the Mail.

While one of Europe’s most highly-rated tactical minds has instilled a much-needed sense of defensive discipline in North London, a lack of cutting edge at the other end of the pitch has restricted Arteta’s Arsenal to five draws in nine games.

Alexandre Lacazette has made a mockery of his status as the club’s reigning Player of the Year in recent months, with an underachieving side becoming worryingly reliant on 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli of late.

With doubts persisting over the long-term future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is out of contract in 2021 and a target for Barcelona, attacking reinforcements will surely be high on Arsenal’s hit list as the summer looms.

The Mail believes that Edouard, the £30 million-rated Celtic talisman, could follow in the footsteps of Kieran Tierney by swapping Glasgow for the English capital sooner rather than later.

The most influential attacker to wear the famous green and white shirt since the legendary Henrik Larsson has produced 23 goals and 16 assists during a remarkable campaign, combining clinical finishing with wonderful technical skills and the ability to slalom past defenders like Thierry Henry at his peak.

In fact, Henry himself is a huge fan of his fellow Frenchman.

"I spoke to Thierry Henry at the Liverpool vs Leicester City game and he really rates Edouard,” Ally McCoist told talkSPORT in January (22nd, 9:00am).

"He was saying in France in particular (Edouard is admired) and he personally really, really thinks he's got a chance of going right to the top."

High praise indeed. Just to continue the trend, former Celtic and Scotland boss Gordon Strachan compared Edouard to a certain Dennis Bergkamp too just a few days ago (Daily Record).