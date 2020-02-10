Aldridge names four players he thinks will leave Liverpool this summer; could raise £60m

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League champions-to-be will shake up their squad and Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne could go.

Liverpool legend John Aldridge is expecting Xherdan Shaqiri, Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne to bid farewell to Anfield at the end of the season, telling the Irish Independent that the Reds could raise £60 million from their departures.

As Jurgen Klopp will tell you, a club needs more than a fabulous first XI if they want to succeed at home and on the continent.

And with Liverpool boasting a squad full of depth, leadership and top-flight nous, Klopp has managed to keep the results consistent while being forced to rely on his second string in recent weeks.

It is a testament to the professionalism and quality of Lallana, Lovren and co that the Merseyside giants remain in contention for a stunning treble.

Aldridge, however, feels that a couple of players are entering their final few months at Liverpool, tipping Klopp to make numerous changes over the summer as he looks to keep his roster fresh.

“There is no point keeping a player who wants to go, even if you are reluctant sellers. Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri are all likely to leave at the end of this season,” said Aldridge.

“II they bring in £60m for those four players, it could be spent on one or two quality replacements.

“Klopp will be keen to freshen things up by bringing a few new faces into this winning machine he has built. However, he also has to guard against changing too much, as fixing an engine that is purring so beautifully would not be a wise move.”

Between them, Lallana, Shaqiri, Lovren and Clyne have started 13 Premier League games between them this season with eight of those coming from a Croatian centre-half.

The Telegraph reported last week that Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester and West Ham are all competing to sign Lallana when his contract expires in the summer while Shaqiri, a two-time Champions League winner, will not be short of offers either.