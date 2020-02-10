Quick links

Nottingham Forest

Leeds United

Championship

'Absolutely outstanding': Tony Pulis raves about Nottingham Forest star after Leeds win

Danny Owen
Tony Pulis Head Coach
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sabri Lamouchi's side are one point off Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United in the Championship table and they have goalkeeper Brice Samba to thank once again.

Nottingham Forest's Brice Samba in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Preston North End at City Ground on August 31, 2019 in Nottingham, England.

Tony Pulis has taken the time to praise Brice Samba after Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 triumph over Leeds United on Quest (8 February, page 9), hailing an ‘absolutely outstanding’ Championship goalkeeper.

Hands up in the East Midlands if you had heard of Samba this time last year?

The Congolese shot-stopper was pretty much an unknown quantity when he was unveiled at the City Ground over the summer, completing a £1.9 million move from Ligue 1 side Caen.

 

But, in no time at all, Samba has established himself not only as Nottingham Forest’s undisputed number one but arguably the Championship’s most impressive goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old has conceded less than a goal-a-game on average in the East Midlands and showcased his feline reflexes once again to dramatically claw a Liam Cooper header off the goal line as Sabri Lamouchi’s side closed to within one point of Leeds with a well-earned victory over Marcelo Bielsa’s side on Saturday.

Brice Samba of Nottingham Forest and Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest embrace after the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground,...

“This was a great double save, a reaction save. They are the saves that change games. He’s been absolutely outstanding for Forest this year,” Pulis said, before hailing the way Lamouchi set up his team to stop Leeds from clicking into gear.

“He set the team up very well to play against Leeds. He kept everybody nice and right, there was no space between the gaps. It was a very well drilled and well organised Nottingham Forest team.”

It is the spine of this Forest side who have made promotion a genuine possibility. With Samba between the sticks and Lewis Grabban scoring goals at a reliable rate at the other end, Lamouchi has two of the league’s most potent talents in attack and defence.

Lewis Grabban (7) of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at the City Ground,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch