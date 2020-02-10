Quick links

'Disasterclass', 'Insane': Some Liverpool fans react to striker's display, allegedly wants Anfield move

Liverpool fans support their team before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner was in action against Bayern Munich on Sunday.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Timo Werner of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 9, 2020 in Munich, Germany.

There may not have been much Premier League football this weekend – especially with Storm Ciara wreaking havoc – but there was plenty to watch elsewhere.

From the Basque derby between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao to the Milan derby on Sunday night, European football offered plenty to viewers this weekend.

Another big game on Sunday saw RB Leipzig travel to the Allianz Arena to take on Bayern Munich, with Leipzig hoping to jump back above Bayern to top spot in the Bundesliga.

 

Bayern missed a number of chances in the first half, but it was Leipzig who squandered two golden chances, firstly with Marcel Sabitzer blasting over the ball from around the penalty spot.

Star striker Timo Werner then contrived to put the ball wide with nobody around him, having been picked out by Christopher Nkunku inside the box.

The two sides had to settle for a 0-0 draw, with Leipzig no doubt feeling they missed a big opportunity to beat Bayern by wasting big chances.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Timo Werner of RB Leipzig looks dejected during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on February 9, 2020 in Munich, Germany.

Werner didn't have his best day in front of goal despite 20 goals in 21 games this season, and fans have been taking to Twitter to react to his display.

Recent reports from Bild suggested that Werner wants a move to Liverpool this summer, and his performance on Sunday unsurprisingly sparked reactions from Reds fans.

Some Liverpool fans saw his miss and urged the club not to sign him, branding his performance a 'disasterclass' whilst suggesting they are 'unconvinced', and feel he would only sit on the bench at Anfield.

Others think Werner would be great for Liverpool, praising his movement as 'absolutely insane' and could become like Jamie Vardy in the Premier League, with a move for the German described as a 'no brainer'.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

