'Disasterclass', 'Insane': Some Liverpool fans react to striker's display, allegedly wants Anfield move

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner was in action against Bayern Munich on Sunday.

There may not have been much Premier League football this weekend – especially with Storm Ciara wreaking havoc – but there was plenty to watch elsewhere.

From the Basque derby between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao to the Milan derby on Sunday night, European football offered plenty to viewers this weekend.

Another big game on Sunday saw RB Leipzig travel to the Allianz Arena to take on Bayern Munich, with Leipzig hoping to jump back above Bayern to top spot in the Bundesliga.

Bayern missed a number of chances in the first half, but it was Leipzig who squandered two golden chances, firstly with Marcel Sabitzer blasting over the ball from around the penalty spot.

Star striker Timo Werner then contrived to put the ball wide with nobody around him, having been picked out by Christopher Nkunku inside the box.

The two sides had to settle for a 0-0 draw, with Leipzig no doubt feeling they missed a big opportunity to beat Bayern by wasting big chances.

Werner didn't have his best day in front of goal despite 20 goals in 21 games this season, and fans have been taking to Twitter to react to his display.

Recent reports from Bild suggested that Werner wants a move to Liverpool this summer, and his performance on Sunday unsurprisingly sparked reactions from Reds fans.

Some Liverpool fans saw his miss and urged the club not to sign him, branding his performance a 'disasterclass' whilst suggesting they are 'unconvinced', and feel he would only sit on the bench at Anfield.

Others think Werner would be great for Liverpool, praising his movement as 'absolutely insane' and could become like Jamie Vardy in the Premier League, with a move for the German described as a 'no brainer'.

I’m not convinced on Werner. Seen him vs Bayern and he doesn’t look like a big team player. We’d be better getting Sancho. — The People’s Socialist Republic of Liverpool (@PSRofLiverpool) February 9, 2020

What’s the points in us spending 50 million on Werner to warm the bench up?#lfc #werner — Ethan (@EthanSamouelle) February 9, 2020

Werner dropping a disaster class — LFC IS LIFE!! (@tweet4manuraag) February 9, 2020

100% would rather have Sancho over Werner. Both players are great and I would love to have both but if I had to pick one, Sancho would suit Klopps style more than Werner. #LFCFamily @LFC #YNWA #LFC #Liverpool #Sancho #Werner @Sanchooo10 #Reds — Jamal Hussain (@JamzLFC786) February 9, 2020

Werner really doesnt convince me as a top forward at all. Bottles time and time again. Easy to pad stats in the Bumdesliga but doesnt show up in the biggest occasions. LFC should avoid him. — r (@coqology) February 9, 2020

Werner fraud confirmed, @LFC I hope y’all are watching this.... — (@xrizzy21) February 9, 2020

33 year old Jamie Vardy is top scorer in the best league in the world but people don't want to spend £50 million, which is PEANUTS in this day and age, on a guy who has 20 in 22 this season. The guy's movement is absolutely insane, please imagine him under Jürgen. — . (@LFCHadouken) February 9, 2020

Timo Werner would be such an asset to Liverpool for the future, could give us many different options up top #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/gocCBlql5D — Sam (@Whalleq) February 9, 2020

People critizing Werner need to get a grip. Yes he missed a sitter tonight but how many times have we seen Salah or Mane miss sitters. Werner is still a top class player who would greatly improve our squad and has to be signed — Homes Gitonga (@LFC_Homesg) February 9, 2020

Werner to LFC please. — Nazmul (@NazH92) February 9, 2020

Timo Werner would look good in a #LFC uniform. Knew he was fast & quick but man, he’s even quicker & faster than I realized. I don’t know if it’ll happen unless someone is sold but if they have the funds it’d be nice for depth, rotation and if/when one of the front 3 move on. — Todd Jones (@b_t_jones) February 9, 2020

Please sign Werner @LFC I beg — Tyler Richards! (@TheRealTR19) February 9, 2020

Timo Werner pace is outstanding #LFC — Freyt (@P10Freyt) February 9, 2020

Werner for 50 million should be a no brainer. Pacy, can play anywhere in front 3 and already has great link with Keita. LFC wouldn't have to take anything from pocket too with the impending sales of Wilson and Shaqiri.#LFC #Leipzig — Arvind (@Redknight555) February 9, 2020

Werner showing his versatility by playing from the right in this first half ..equally comfortable playing from the left and centrally too. Just the type of flexible fluid attacker that would fit right in. #LFC #BayernvsLeipzig — Grizz (@GrizzKhan) February 9, 2020