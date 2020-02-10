Quick links

Dalglish launches strong defence of Rangers player, sends warning to Steven Gerrard’s side

Subhankar Mondal
Kenny Dalglish before the pre-season friendly between AFC Bournemouth and AFC Wimbledon at La Manga Club on July 16, 2019 in Cartagena, Spain.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Celtic legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has warned Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers in The Sunday Post against dropping any more points.

Dalglish believes that Rangers need to pick up maximum points from their games between now and the Old Firm derby against Celtic on March 15.

The Celtic legend has also defended Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, stating that the 23-year-old Colombia international striker cannot be expected to score all the goals for Gerrard’s side all the time.

 

Dalglish wrote in The Sunday Post: “And I’m certain Morelos will score a few more crackers between now and the end of May. Whether that will be enough to win the league title for Rangers remains to be seen.

“But it would be totally unfair to put everything on Alfredo’s shoulders. He needs help, and both the Colombian and Rangers could have done without Jermain Defoe being sidelined by injury right now.”

Dalglish added: “There is no doubt that Rangers cannot drop any more points before they face Celtic at home on March 15. And when that day comes along, they will need to beat Neil Lennon’s team. It’s as simple as that.

“There is no margin for error for Steven Gerrard’s men. Rangers are just one dodgy result away from the destination of the title being out of their own hands Another slip and they will be left looking for favours from elsewhere.”

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers reacts after his team score during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Stats

Morelos has made 13 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring 12 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old Colombia international striker has scored eight goals in eight Europa League games (including qualifiers), scored two goals in three Scottish League Cup matches, and scored one goal in one Scottish Cup game.

Title race

Rangers are seven points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic and have a game in hand.

The Gers have not been at their best since the winter break, and their performances need to improve.

Dublin , Ireland - 12 April 2019; Liverpool FC Legends manager Kenny Dalglish during the Sean Cox Fundraiser match between the Republic of Ireland XI and Liverpool FC Legends at the Aviva...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

