‘Contrary to opinion’: Provan states decisive factor in Rangers v Celtic title race

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Celtic for the title.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

David Provan has stated in The Scottish Sun that the title race between Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Celtic will not be decided by the four Old Firm derbies.

The Celtic legend believes that the race for the Scottish Premiership title this season will come down to which team drops points in other fixtures.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Contrary to opinion, this title won’t be decided by the four Glasgow derbies. It will come down to who drops most points elsewhere.”

 

League table

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 67 points from 25 matches.

Neil Lennon’s side are seven points clear of bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who are currently second in the standings and have a game in hand.

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic applauds his team during of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Title race

Celtic have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight years, but this season they are facing a serious threat from Rangers.

Although Rangers’ performances and results after the winter break have not been great, they are potentially only four points behind Celtic.

While the Old Firm derbies will be massive in the title race, it is also important that both Celtic and Rangers win their other games and do not drop unnecessary points.

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

