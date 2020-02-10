‘Contrary to opinion’: Provan states decisive factor in Rangers v Celtic title race

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Celtic for the title.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

David Provan has stated in The Scottish Sun that the title race between Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Celtic will not be decided by the four Old Firm derbies.

The Celtic legend believes that the race for the Scottish Premiership title this season will come down to which team drops points in other fixtures.

Subscribe

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Contrary to opinion, this title won’t be decided by the four Glasgow derbies. It will come down to who drops most points elsewhere.”

League table

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 67 points from 25 matches.

Neil Lennon’s side are seven points clear of bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who are currently second in the standings and have a game in hand.

Title race

Celtic have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight years, but this season they are facing a serious threat from Rangers.

Although Rangers’ performances and results after the winter break have not been great, they are potentially only four points behind Celtic.

While the Old Firm derbies will be massive in the title race, it is also important that both Celtic and Rangers win their other games and do not drop unnecessary points.