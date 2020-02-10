Quick links

Chris Waddle suggests Tottenham star buoyed by Christian Eriksen leaving

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur on February 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Christian Eriksen left Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen

Chris Waddle believes that Giovani Lo Celso is thriving at Tottenham Hotspur since discovering that Christian Eriksen was leaving the club.

Eriksen called time on his six-and-a-half year spell in North London last month by joining Italian giants Inter Milan.

Lo Celso struggled with form and fitness during the first half of his season-long loan at Tottenham but the Argentine playmaker is coming into his own now it seems.

In January, the 23-year-old scored his first domestic goal for the club, netting in the 2-1 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough, before producing a dazzling run which led to Son Heung-min's strike against Southampton in the next round.

 

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has since confirmed that Lo Celso will be signed on a permanent basis.

And Waddle believes that Eriksen's departure has buoyed the Real Betis-owned midfielder.

He told The Racing Post: "The Argentinian star is only 23 and struggled to make much of an impact when he first arrived at Spurs. But it seems to me that as soon as he knew Christian Eriksen was on his way he thought this is my chance and he’s blossomed."

It would be a hell of a lot easier for Tottenham if Lo Celso did seamlessly slot in as Eriksen's replacement.

Despite struggling for form over the past year or so, the Dane was still a huge player for the club and the idea of the Lilywhites already having a ready-made replacement is exciting.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Red Star Belgrade...

