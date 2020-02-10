Cascarino claims Leeds ace had an 'absolute stinker' v Forest, makes claim about Whites fans

Leeds United could drop out of the automatic places if they fail to beat Brentford on Tuesday night.

Tony Cascarino has claimed that Kiko Casilla had an 'absolute stinker' during Leeds United's 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Championship over the weekend.

Speaking to Sunday Sports Breakfast on TalkSport (09/02/2020 at 6:25 am), Cascarino shared some positive thoughts on Leeds' situation and made it clear to them that they are still in a 'great position' but claims it'll feel 'different' because of 'the way' Leeds fans are.

“Bielsa has taken the blame but his keeper has had a stinker,” Cascarino told TalkSport. “If you saw the first goal, the kids had an absolute stinker.

“Bielsa talks about [it being his job] and he is right that he's got to turn this football club around. They are still in a great position. I know they have Brentford in midweek. Okay, that's a massive game. But there are 15 games to go. There are a lot of points to be had.

“They have got two back-to-back games [Brentford and Bristol City], they are still in a good position Leeds. It feels different for Leeds fans because of the way they are.“

Leeds are currently sitting in the automatic places in the Championship and there's no doubt that many Whites fans would have taken this spot at the start of the season.

But the problem isn't where Marcelo Bielsa's side are it's always a fear about where they are heading and how the same mistakes are proving to be costly.

Whether it be their inability to kill off a game, or from some of the Elland Road faithful, they would like Bielsa to be more flexible.

There's no doubt that a big cloud of worry is hovering above Elland Road because there doesn't seem to be a sign of their recent slump stopping.

Perhaps one positive from their recent slide, which could see them fall out of the top-two places by Tuesday, is that they are not missing out on an automatic spot during the final few weeks of the season. This way Leeds have more time to prepare if the unthinkable of finishing in the play-offs happens.