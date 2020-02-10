Carlo Ancelotti says one Everton player in his squad is unique

Everton winger Theo Walcott suffered an injury against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised Theo Walcott, as quoted on BBC Sport.

The former Chelsea boss has said that there is no player in the current Everton squad who can replace Walcott in the team.

Ancelotti made the comments following the Toffees’ win against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in the Premier League at the weekend.

The former Arsenal winger started the match, but the 30-year-old Englishman had to be substituted due to injury in the 26th minute.

Ancelotti told BBC Sport after the match on Saturday: ”In the squad there is no player that can replace the ability of Walcott, Sidibe did well but is more defensive qualities than Walcott, I hope it will not be serious but we will see tomorrow.”

Stats

Walcott has been on the books of Everton since January 2018 when he joined from Premier League rivals Arsenal for a transfer fee reported by The Telegraph to be worth £20 million.

According to WhoScored, the winger made 13 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for the Toffees during the second half of the 2017-18 campaign, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

Last season, Walcott made 24 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for the Merseyside outfit, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process, while so far this campaign, the 30-year-old has scored one goal and provided two assists in 19 league games, according to WhoScored.