Quick links

Everton

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti says one Everton player in his squad is unique

Subhankar Mondal
manager Carlo Ancelotti of Everton FC and manager Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton winger Theo Walcott suffered an injury against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Theo Walcott of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised Theo Walcott, as quoted on BBC Sport.

The former Chelsea boss has said that there is no player in the current Everton squad who can replace Walcott in the team.

Ancelotti made the comments following the Toffees’ win against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in the Premier League at the weekend.

 

The former Arsenal winger started the match, but the 30-year-old Englishman had to be substituted due to injury in the 26th minute.

Ancelotti told BBC Sport after the match on Saturday: ”In the squad there is no player that can replace the ability of Walcott, Sidibe did well but is more defensive qualities than Walcott, I hope it will not be serious but we will see tomorrow.”

Theo Walcott of Everton picks up an injury which results in him being taken off during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020...

Stats

Walcott has been on the books of Everton since January 2018 when he joined from Premier League rivals Arsenal for a transfer fee reported by The Telegraph to be worth £20 million.

According to WhoScored, the winger made 13 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for the Toffees during the second half of the 2017-18 campaign, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

Last season, Walcott made 24 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for the Merseyside outfit, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process, while so far this campaign, the 30-year-old has scored one goal and provided two assists in 19 league games, according to WhoScored.

injured Theo Walcott of Everton FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch