CoD Modern Warfare: What time does season 2 start on PS4, Xbox One and PC?

Everything you must know about Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 and the time it is scheduled to start on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 1 is coming to an end. With the arrival of the second season on the horizon, a trailer has been leaked showcasing the return of the popular Modern Warfare 2 map Rust. This is very exciting for long-time fans of the never-ending multiplayer series, and in this article you'll discover the time for when Season 2 is expected to start on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Before Season 2 of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare commences, you should know that you still have double XP bonuses to take advantage of. This promo will end just before the second season starts, so you only have just over a day remaining.

Now, with that out of the way, below you'll find the start time for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2.

What time does Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 2 start?

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 is expected to start on PS4, Xbox One and PC on February 11th at the time of 18:00 GMT.

As for elsewhere, the start time for the second season of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is expected to be 10:00 PST and 13:00 EST.

In regard to the double XP bonuses promo previously discussed, this culminates on the same day at 09:00 PST, 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

The Modern Warfare Season 2 Trailer has leaked via an account on Xbox One https://t.co/2CKDLGAQ8J pic.twitter.com/LO7cymml2x — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) February 10, 2020

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 2 Rust map

A Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 trailer showcasing the return of the Modern Warfare 2 map Rust has been leaked via Charlie Intel.

In addition to Rust, other maps revealed in the leaked trailer also include Atlas Superstore, Bazaar, and Zhokov Boneyard.

Metro reports that Bazaar is a 2 vs. 2 Gunfight map and that Zhokov Boneyard is a Ground War map.

As well as these new maps, Dexerto reports that Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 will include more than 80 different items comprising of skins and weapon blueprints.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Battle Royale

It's unconfirmed whether the previously leaked Battle Royale mode will make its debut in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare via Season 2.

With that being said, right now the odds are slim thanks to Battle Royale not being a highlighted feature in the leaked Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 trailer which showcased Rust and other maps.