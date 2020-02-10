Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

BT Sport pundit admits he was wrong about Celtic striker

Subhankar Mondal
France's team (back row, from L) goalkeeper Alban Lafont, defender Dayot Upamecano, defender Boubacar Kamara, defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, forward Odsonne Edouard and midfielder Jeff Reine-...
Michael Stewart says that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is good enough for Manchester United.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

Michael Stewart has admitted in The Scottish Sun that he was wrong about Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

The former Manchester United midfielder has said that he was not sure when Celtic spent £9 million on the French striker.

The BT Sport pundit believes that the 22-year-old is so good that he will walk into the United team right now and will make the Red Devils better.

 

Stewart wrote in The Scottish Sun: “I saw Declan Gallagher described him as unplayable after Wednesday’s game and he was right. I’ll be honest, when Celtic paid £9million to sign him from PSG I wasn’t sure.

“Don’t get me wrong, I thought he had talent. It just seemed a lot of money to me at the time. Now, to be fair, it looks like a BARGAIN. This is a guy going all the way to the top.”

Stewart added: “This is a guy who would walk into the Manchester United side right now and make it better.”

Odsonne Edouard of CelChristopher Jullien of Celtic battles for possession with Scott Arfield of Rangers FC during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park...

Stats

Edouard initially joined Celtic on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 and made the move permanent in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Record to be worth £9 million.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, the striker has scored 58 goals in 118 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops so far in his career.

So far this season, Edouard has made 20 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Bhoys, scoring 20 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 67 points from 25 matches, seven points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

