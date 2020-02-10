Bioshock Infinite: Does the bird or cage choice really matter? Elizabeth's pendant explained!

Bioshock Infinite presents players with a choice between a bird or cage pendant for Elizabeth, and this article will explain its purpose.

We know that a Bioshock 4 is currently in-development and that's about all we know for the series' future ever since the maestro Ken Levine's departure. However, until the fourth instalment is finally shown off, PS4 fans can relive the Collection thanks to the free PS Plus games for February 2020. And this free give away has raised the following burning question from Infinite once again: what is up with the choice between the bird or cage pendant for Elizabeth?

There are a myriad of choices throughout Bioshock Infinite. Heads or tails is the very first with its meaning being ambiguous too, and there's shortly another one afterwards in which you can either throw a baseball at two unfortunate souls or a greasy a-hole announcer with a dashing moustache.

While the latter is an incredibly obvious choice for those with any sort of decency, the bird or cage choice is difficult because its purpose is impossible to understand. That is until you reach the game's renowned ending.

Bioshock Infinite - Bird or cage choice

There's a choice for you to make in Bioshock Infinite between a bird or cage pendant for Elizabeth to wear.

This choice is presented to you shortly after rescuing Elizabeth from her golden tower in a frantic cinematic escape from the Songbird.

Elizabeth will approach you with two pendants as she ponders which one to wear around her neck. She tells you that the bird is beautiful and that the cage is sombre, but ultimately she'll be happy with whichever one you pick.

Regardless of if you choose the bird or cage, the gameplay won't be affected in any capacity. With that being said, the decision does hold some weight in regard to visual representation when it comes to the game's conclusion.

Bioshock Infinite - Bird or cage difference and meaning

The difference between the bird or cage pendant in Bioshock Infinite is simply what Elizabeth wears.

She'll wear the bird around her neck if you choose that pendant just like she'll wear the cage if you instead opt for that one.

As for the meaning of the choice, it's simply a visual cue for the ending which shows that the Elizabeth who drowns Booker isn't the Elizabeth you've been spending the entire game with.

This is hinted at by Booker stuttering "who are you," and it's symbolised by the Elizabeth in the same dress missing the pendant you chose for your Elizabeth to wear.

In short, your Elizabeth doesn't go through the final lighthouse door with Booker as none of the Elizabeths wear her pendant.

And that's all there is to the significance of the bird or cage choice. It doesn't change the gameplay in any capacity, but it's a neat visual cue for the ending.