Better Call Saul season 3 ending recap: Where are Jimmy, Chuck and Mike left ahead of season 4?

Better Call Saul season 4 has just landed on Netflix in the US but what happened in season 3?

Breaking Bad is regarded to this day as one of the best shows to ever grace our TV screens.

It was no surprise, therefore, to see that the show's creators had ideas in mind for a spin-off series to further delve into the characters of Breaking Bad and the gritty world they inhabit.

After a slow start, Better Call Saul has started to find its feet and has really started to get into its own stride.

And now, season 4 of the hit series has finally arrived on Netflix but where did we leave Jimmy and co after season 3?

What happened in Better Call Saul season 3?

The ending of Better Call Saul's third season was dramatic to say the least.

Kim's overworking and exhaustion sees her crash her car, forcing her to take a leave of absence. Hector Salamanca, meanwhile, suffers a fateful stroke after Gus Fring's underlings tamper with his heart medication.

However, the crux of Season 3 comes when brothers Jimmy and Chuck McGill fall out in spectacular fashion.

While Jimmy loses his law license thanks to a scheme by Chuck, his brother faces a far worse fate.

After falling out of favour at HHM (Hamlin, Hamlin and McGill), Chuck is let go, leaving him with nothing.

Upon returning home, Chuck's EHS symptoms reemerge and we watch in horror as he destroys the interior of his home before setting the place alight with a gas lantern.

Better Call Saul season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix US

According to What's on Netflix, the fourth season of Better Call Saul finally landed on Netflix in the US on February 9th, 2020.

UK viewers, meanwhile have had the series on Netflix since it aired on AMC in the US back in 2018, with episodes arriving on UK Netflix a day after their AMC debut in the States.

More episodes are on the way!

That's right, season 5 of Better Call Saul is right around the corner with the penultimate season in the series heading to AMC on February 23rd and Netflix here in the UK a day later on February 24th.

Following on from that, Better Call Saul will come to an end after season 6 in 2021 when the show finally catches up to where we first meet Saul Goodman aka. Jimmy McGill in the hit series Breaking Bad.