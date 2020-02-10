Alan Shearer names who's been second best PL manager behind Klopp this season

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are still unbeaten this term, but Sheffield United have been a surprise package.

Alan Shearer has told The Sun that Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder should be second to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the race for the Premier League’s Manager of the Season award.

Klopp’s Liverpool side have dominated England’s top division this season, and are still yet to lose a game all campaign.

But Sheffield United have certainly been the surprise package in the Premier League.

The Blades are currently in fifth place, after beating Bournemouth yesterday.

And Shearer said: “If it wasn’t for what Jurgen Klopp is doing at Liverpool, Wilder would be manager of the year by a mile.

“Go back to the end of August and September, and plenty were saying, ‘Give it a few weeks and their bubble will burst’.

“Most thought they’d get found out. Many thought they’d be in the bottom half by the New Year.

“Barely any gave them a chance of Europe — and none predicted a push for the Champions League places.”

Wilder’s achievements at Sheffield United have been nothing short of remarkable, and they now appear to have a genuine chance of making it into Europe.

On most other seasons Wilder would surely be the leading candidate to win Manager of the Year, but Liverpool’s unbeaten streak means that Klopp will almost certainly take the award at the end of the season.

Even so Wilder deserves huge recognition for the job he has done, with Sheffield United sitting above the likes of Manchester United, Wolves and Arsenal as it stands.