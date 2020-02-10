£5m striker Leeds United failed to sign has suddenly hit incredible form

Leeds United reportedly wanted Facundo Colidio over the summer.

Leeds United are usually such a dangerous side under Marcelo Bielsa, but the goals have dried up of late, finding the net just four times in the last six Championship games.

The Whites just can't find that end product right now, and the hope is that new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin can bring a spark to the Leeds attack as their automatic promotion hopes start to come under real pressure.

Augustin was just one rumour that actually came to fruition, as a host of attacking players have been linked with moves to Elland Road since the end of last season.

One of those was Facundo Colidio, a little-known striker at Inter Milan. FC Inter News reported back in August that Leeds had spent days trying to sign Colidio on loan with a view to a €6million (£5million) permanent move.

In the end, he joined Belgian side Sint-Truiden instead, starting out with their reserve side – but he's now proving why Leeds wanted him in the first place.

Colidio hit two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over KAS Eupen, meaning he has now racked up a goal and six assists in his last four appearances in Belgium's top flight.

The 20-year-old Argentinian is showing why he is thought to have a bright future ahead of him, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Leeds reignite their interest at the end of the season, when his loan spell ends.

The other part of that rumour was that Leeds wanted Inter defender Ryan Nolan too, but he was sold to Serie C side Arezzo, and is now out on loan at divisional rivals Giana Erminio.

They currently sit in a relegation play-off spot in Serie C/Group A, and Nolan hasn't played a league game since October, as he's now on the bench at Giana Erminio following his January loan move.

That rumour now looks like a mixed bag; maybe Colidio really was a talent for the future given his recent attacking explosion, but there maybe won't be too much disappointment at missing out on Irish centre back Nolan right now.