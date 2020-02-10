Quick links

Newcastle United

Brentford

Premier League

Championship

£30m Arsenal & Newcastle target suggests summer move is possible, he wants PL football

John Verrall
Said Benrahma of Brentford looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Bristol City at Griffin Park on October 02, 2019 in Brentford, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Newcastle United have both been linked with Said Benrahma of Brentford.

Said Benrahma of Brentford looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Bristol City at Griffin Park on October 02, 2019 in Brentford, England.

Said Benrahma has suggested to BBC Sport that he could look to leave Brentford in the summer, after links with Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The Telegraph claim that Benrahma is wanted by Arsenal and Newcastle, with TeamTalk suggesting that Brentford want £30 million for him.

Brentford did well to keep hold of the Algerian over the January transfer window.

But it seems that the winger’s future could come into focus again in the summer, if Brentford fail to go up this season.

 

"For the moment I am focused on Brentford. This summer I will see but for the moment I am so focused here," the reported Arsenal and Newcastle target said.

"I am happy, I play, I score, I win, it's a good position so I am happy. For the moment I am here.

"My ambition is to play in the premier league. That's my first ambition. It's the first step and then continue to progress.

"If I go into the Premier League God willing with Brentford or…. I don't know but my ambition is Premier League.”

Said Benrahma of Brentford during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Barnet and Brentford at The Hive on January 28, 2019 in Barnet, United Kingdom.

Brentford are currently lurking just outside the automatic promotion spaces in the Championship, so they do have a chance of going up this term.

Arsenal may be the most appealing club for Benrahma to join, given their history, but he would be making a big step up if he was to move to Mikel Arteta’s side.

There is no doubting Benrahma’s ability in possession though, as he is one of the most naturally skilled players at Championship level.

Benrahma has scored eight goals and claimed six assists in the Championship so far this season, and his form will be crucial in Brentford’s promotion bid.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch