£30m Arsenal & Newcastle target suggests summer move is possible, he wants PL football

Arsenal and Newcastle United have both been linked with Said Benrahma of Brentford.

Said Benrahma has suggested to BBC Sport that he could look to leave Brentford in the summer, after links with Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The Telegraph claim that Benrahma is wanted by Arsenal and Newcastle, with TeamTalk suggesting that Brentford want £30 million for him.

Brentford did well to keep hold of the Algerian over the January transfer window.

But it seems that the winger’s future could come into focus again in the summer, if Brentford fail to go up this season.

"For the moment I am focused on Brentford. This summer I will see but for the moment I am so focused here," the reported Arsenal and Newcastle target said.

"I am happy, I play, I score, I win, it's a good position so I am happy. For the moment I am here.

"My ambition is to play in the premier league. That's my first ambition. It's the first step and then continue to progress.

"If I go into the Premier League God willing with Brentford or…. I don't know but my ambition is Premier League.”

Brentford are currently lurking just outside the automatic promotion spaces in the Championship, so they do have a chance of going up this term.

Arsenal may be the most appealing club for Benrahma to join, given their history, but he would be making a big step up if he was to move to Mikel Arteta’s side.

There is no doubting Benrahma’s ability in possession though, as he is one of the most naturally skilled players at Championship level.

Benrahma has scored eight goals and claimed six assists in the Championship so far this season, and his form will be crucial in Brentford’s promotion bid.