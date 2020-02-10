26-year-old who Leeds sold last month scores 38 minutes into debut

Pawel Cibicki looks like he could enjoy a successful post-Leeds United career.

Pawel Cibicki was one of several failed experiments by Leeds United in the summer of 2017.

During Victor Orta's first transfer window as Director of Football, the Whites signed close to 20 players.

Many of these were signed specifically for the Under-23 side, but quite a few were also drafted in for then-Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen.

At £1.5 million [The Yorkshire Evening Post], Cibicki didn't come cheap either, but United sold him in January after two-and-a-half years on the English club's books and it looks like he'll fare a lot better for his new club than he did at Elland Road.

Leeds sold the Sweden youth player - who managed 620 minutes of football for the Whites across all competitions - to Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin last month.

The 26-year-old attacker came on at half-time in Pogon's trip to Wisla Plock on Sunday, when the visitors were trailing 2-0.

But 45 minutes later, Cibicki's side turned it around to win 3-2 - and it was the former Leeds man who scored an 83rd-minute winner on his debut.

He had only been a Pogon player for 38 minutes at the time of his goal and he will hope that it sets the tone for a successful stint in Poland.

With one goal, he is already more successful over there than he was in West Yorkshire.