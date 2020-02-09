Wigan boss Paul Cook dubs reported Everton target Joe Gelhardt a ‘fantastic talent’ after sparkling cameo

Everton have been linked with Wigan Athletic's Joe Gelhardt

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook has called reported Everton target Joe Gelhardt a fantastic talent after his performance this weekend, Wigan Today report.

Everton are keen on a summer move for the 17-year-old forward (The Sun).

The Toffees are said to be desperate to sign the Liverpudlian although the Toffees have plenty of Premier League competition for the next ‘Wayne Rooney’.

Speaking after Wigan’s 2-1 defeat at home to Preston North End, Cook acknowledges the hype surrounding Gelhardt as he praises the youngster.

“I think all Wigan fans probably want him to start, and the hard thing for me as a manager is trying to protect the young man - as good as he is,” Cook explained.

“He's only 17, he's a fantastic talent who makes things happen on a football pitch. His time is coming, that's for sure."

Gelhardt came off the bench against Preston after 55 minutes and shone. He took two shots, posted two successful dribbles and a 75% pass-accuracy rate.

He is an England U18 international and Everton’s Marcelo Brands is said to be desperate to bring him to Goodison Park this coming summer.

Wigan, meanwhile, have been reluctant to throw him in due to their Championship struggles. The Latics are 22nd in the table, four points adrift of safety.

Gelhardt no doubt has a huge future ahead of him. With Everton looking to bridge the gap between themselves and the top four, signing young players with potential is a smart move.