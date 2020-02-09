Who is Emilia Jones? Locke and Key star has a very famous father!

The actress has appeared in Doctor Who, Brimstone and Ghostland all before the age of 20.

Locke and Key is an eery new series to Netflix in February 2020.

The show's cast is made up of Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones and more. Emilia Jones plays the middle Locke child - Kinsey Locke.

The Locke and Key trailer is enough to get anyone hooked as the father of the family, Rendell Locke (Bill Heck) says: "Whatever you think you understand about those keys, you don't."

So, who is Emilia Jones of Locke and Key? Let's get to know the Netflix actress...

Emilia Jones attends Netflix's "Locke & Key" series premiere photo call at the Egyptian Theatre on February 05, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Who is Emilia Jones?

Emilia Jones, born in London on February 23rd 2002, is a British actress.

She's the daughter of 'Walking in the Air' singer Aled Jones and his wife Claire Fossett.

Follow Emilia on Instagram @emiliajonesy where she has around 47,000 followers as of February 2020. She's been taking to Insta since 2016 and often posts selfies, work-related snaps and adorable shots of her bichon-frise dog.

What has Emilia starred in?

As well as appearing in Locke and Key in 2020, Emilia, 17, has had her fair share of acting roles at a young age.

Her acting career kicked off when she was just eight years old. Emilia played Jasmine in 2011 romantic tragedy film One Day.

In 2016 and 2018, Emilia appeared in films Brimstone and Ghostland respectively. In terms of TV series, she starred in an episode of Dr Who in 2013.

Emilia has also taken to the theatre stage playing 'young Princess Fiona' in Shrek The Musical. Now, in 2020, she's sure to shoot to fame even more as she takes up a lead role in Locke and Key.

