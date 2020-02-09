'We don't want you out there': Noel Whelan comments on £4m Leeds player

Leeds United's woes continued with another defeat last night.

Noel Whelan has criticised Tyler Roberts over his cameo appearance for Leeds United last night.

The Whites slumped to a fourth defeat in five games by losing 2-0 away to Nottingham Forest.

Consequently, Leeds are now only in the automatic promotion on goal difference from Fulham in third, while Forest are only a point back in fourth.

Marcelo Bielsa introduced the Wales international on the hour mark for an ineffective Pablo Hernandez, before Roberts, who has only played twice in 2020, appeared to pick up a knock.

The former West Brom man, a £4 million signing two years ago [The Daily Mail], has been transformed into a number 10 by Bielsa over the past 12 months, but he found himself in wide positions at times at The City Ground.

And Whelan has criticised his positioning last night, insisting that he should've been supporting lone striker Patrick Bamford from behind, not out wide.

Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds: "I thought we were bringing him on to stay central and support Bamford. The first thing he does is go out wide and get caught.

"What are you doing out there? We don't want you out there. We want the wide men and the wingers out there. We want you supporting Bamford and getting in the box late."

It remains to be seen if Roberts suffers any after-effects from the knock he took.

The 21-year-old has barely kicked a ball for Leeds over the past three months and with the run of form Leeds are on, the last thing they need is an injury to him.