Queens Park Rangers

Championship

‘Useless’, ‘Solid’: Some fans react to Tottenham Hotspur loanee’s latest display

Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers passing the ball past Kamil Grosicki of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium,...
Luke Amos, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, was in action for Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers passing the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium, London on Saturday 28th December...

Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Tottenham Hotspur-owned winger Luke Amos against Huddersfield Town.

Amos, on loan from Premier League club Tottenham, was in action for QPR in their Championship game against Huddersfield away from home at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The 22-year-old midfielder started the match and played for 67 minutes, as Rangers lost 2-0.

 

The youngster failed to make an impact on the match and did not play well, and it did not come as a surprise when he was taken off.

According to WhoScored, against Huddersfield, Amos took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, won two headers, took 44 touches, made two interceptions, and put in one cross.

So far this season, the Englishman has made 19 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for Rangers so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Sammy Ameobi of Nottingham Forest battles for possession with Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at...

QPR fans were not impressed with the display produced by Amos and have criticised him on Twitter, although some have praised him.

Below are some of the best comments:

Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers shooting past Jordy De Wijs of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium, London on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

