‘Useless’, ‘Solid’: Some fans react to Tottenham Hotspur loanee’s latest display

Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Tottenham Hotspur-owned winger Luke Amos against Huddersfield Town.

Amos, on loan from Premier League club Tottenham, was in action for QPR in their Championship game against Huddersfield away from home at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The 22-year-old midfielder started the match and played for 67 minutes, as Rangers lost 2-0.

The youngster failed to make an impact on the match and did not play well, and it did not come as a surprise when he was taken off.

According to WhoScored, against Huddersfield, Amos took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, won two headers, took 44 touches, made two interceptions, and put in one cross.

So far this season, the Englishman has made 19 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for Rangers so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

QPR fans were not impressed with the display produced by Amos and have criticised him on Twitter, although some have praised him.

Amos been poor today, and recently imo #QPR — Alex (@qprAL27) February 8, 2020

What does Ryan Manning have to do. Amos and Pugh are brutal. — Tommy Shields (@gufct) February 8, 2020

Why can't we just play manning cm and send back amos he absoloutly useless — jay qpr adams (@jayjay211291) February 8, 2020

Why do we get jokers on loan like Amos smith mlarka and clarke , and teams in similar postitions to us get ballers like smith rowe and Gallagher — Alex (@qprAL27) February 8, 2020

I really don't see what Kane, Amos, Pugh and Clarke bring to the table! — Martin Woolhouse (@marty7777777) February 8, 2020

He's not a LB. He has been poor since we reverted to a back 4. Should be playing CM instead of Amos. #QPR — Donald Mc Donagh (@Sligohoop) February 8, 2020

Fell apart near the end but genuinely some positives there. Eze back on form as a more mature playmaker, Chair Amos and Masterson all solid. Lost on quite a thin margin, just need a morale boost from a win. — Ben Summer (@bm_summer) February 8, 2020

#qpr Hughill & Pugh not first team material.BOS - Premiership talk seems to have his head swollen & lost the plot last few games.Wallace is slow.Clarke no good.Only Ball,Eze,Kelly,Amos playing decent. Rest mediocre.Warburton seems clueless. — Raghu Bala (@raghurambala) February 9, 2020