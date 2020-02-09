'Unbelievable asset': Ronald De Boer blown away by Rangers signing

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers signed Ianis Hagi in January.

Ianis Hagi has enjoyed a very decent start to life as a Rangers player.

The Genk playmaker joined the Gers on a half-season loan toward the end of the January transfer window.

With such a stellar surname, the 21-year-old, son of Romanian icon Gheorghe, has a lot to live up to but it's a case of so far so good for the youngster at Rangers.

In midweek, Hagi opened his account for Steven Gerrard's side by scoring in the come-from-behind win over Hibernian, before impressing in Saturday's 4-1 Scottish Cup thrashing at Hamilton.

The Turkey-born attacker had a stint at Ajax, where the Dutch legend is working, and De Boer claims that he'll be an 'unbelievable asset' to the Ibrox side.

He told Herald Scotland: "Hagi will be an unbelievable asset for Rangers. From what I saw on Wednesday night, they were lacking a bit of creativity going forward. I think Hagi has great creativity and will be able to provide that for them. He is very two-footed.

“Hagi played on the right side, in what I call the Messi role, on Wednesday night. He cuts inside and plays more like a No.10. He did it very well, especially considering it was his first start. His finish for the goal was amazing. It wasn’t an easy chance and he was under pressure to score, but he took it well.”

De Boer's words only had to the expectation levels around this young lad, but he seems capable of rolling with the punches.

There is already huge pressure on any player who joins Rangers, but especially when you're the son of an iconic player.

Timothy Weah's subdued stint at Celtic during the second half of last season is testament to the fact that it isn't easy joining an Old Firm club when you have a famous relative.

But Hagi looks the business so far, evident by his goal against Hibs, and long may it continue for Rangers.