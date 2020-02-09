Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho spotted watching RB Leipzig with reported target Timo Werner in action

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho flew to Germany to watch RB Leipzig where reported Premier League target Timo Werner was in action, Football.London report.



According to BILD, Liverpool are interested in signing Werner who is said to be keen on a move to Anfield.

The £50 million rated striker has been in excellent form this season. He has posted 20 goals and six assists in 21 Bundesliga starts for the club.

Mourinho was spotted watching Leipzig hold Bayern Munich to a 0-0 draw at the Allianz Arena.

Spurs are to take on current Bundesliga leaders Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 knockout stage.

With Tottenham not in action until next Sunday when they face Aston Villa, it gave Mourinho a chance to do some extra scouting on the German club.

But as a side plot, Spurs are also linked with a move for Werner (Football.London)

The 23-year-old was busy against Bayern. He posted five shots, but only one on target. Werner’s four successful take-ons, however, were more than any of his teammates and just one less than Bayern’s Thiago (Whoscored).

Tottenham will no doubt get a more in-depth look at Werner in their Champions League clash. And, the German international’s visit to North London will surely attract several more Premier League scouts.