The Pale Horse: How many episodes in BBC One series?

Although brief, it manages to pack in plenty of twists and turns.

The Pale Horse has arrived, but how many episodes will it trot along for?

Agatha Christie fans will be all too familiar with this one. The book of the same name was published back in November 1961 and bore some resemblance to the popular works of Dennis Wheatley, tackling themes of the supernatural.

It's perhaps not too surprising that we've seen it ride onto screens before, first back in 1996 for an ITV one-off. After that, the story featured prominently in the fifth series of their Agatha Christie's Marple series, although some deviations were made from the original text accordingly.

Such a piece of literature invites adaptation, and there are plenty of ways you can tackle the source material, as this latest incarnation very well illustrates.

HIT THE LIGHTS! Who stars in the Kenco advert?

The Pale Horse on BBC One

Dive headfirst into this tale of intrigue!

Thrown into a mysterious narrative, we centre on Mark Easterbrook (played by Rufus Sewell), whose name appears on a list. Not just any list... this list was inside a dead woman's shoe.

An investigation ensues, with our protagonist's confusion mounting to a curious climax. Can it all be easily explained, or does it all link back to a village rumoured to be home to three witches?

It's sure to be an eerie piece of work, but how long is it?

STAR-STUDDED: Shakespeare & Hathaway Season 3 guest stars

The Pale Horse: How many episodes?

The Pale Horse is comprised of two episodes.

If you were expecting a far lengthier project, we're sorry to disappoint!

Episode 1 first aired on Sunday, February 9th 2020 at 9 pm on BBC One, while the second episode airs a week later on Sunday, February 16th, at the same time and on the same channel.

ON THE RISE! Who is Call the Midwife's Daniel Laurie?

The Pale Horse cast

It has a phenomenal cast, including the likes of:

- Rufus Sewell as Mark Easterbrook

- Kaya Scodelario as Hermia

- Sheila Atim as Thryza Grey

- Madeleine Bowyer as Jessie Davis

- Bertie Carvel as Zachariah

- Kathy Kiera Clarke as Sybil Stamford

- Poppy Gilbert as Thomasina Tuckerton

- Henry Lloyd-Hughes as David Ardingly

- Sean Pertwee as Detective Inspector Lejeune

- Ellen Robertson as Poppy

- Rita Tushingham as Bella Webb

- Sarah Woodward as Clemency Ardingly

For extensive casting, be sure to head over to IMDb.

In other news, check out our review for Netflix hit Uncut Gems.