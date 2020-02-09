Quick links

Talksport pundit says ‘naive’ Arsenal player has ‘improved enormously’ under Arteta

Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Bukayo Saka is playing well for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal this season.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is fouled by Lewis Cook of AFC Bournemouth during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in...

Tony Cascarino said on talkSPORT (6:07am, February 8, 2020) that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has improved Bukayo Saka at left-back.

The former Chelsea striker believes that Saka looked “naive” when he first played at left-back, and that the 18-year-old - who can also operate as a winger or as a wing-back - has improved a lot under Arteta.

Cascarino said about Saka on talkSPORT (6:07am, February 8, 2020): “Saka at left-back has done brilliantly well.

“I mean, that was a big decision because he looked very raw and quite naive as a left-back when he first got into the team, and I think under Arteta he has improved enormously.”

 

Stats

Saka has made 10 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 18-year-old Englishman has also scored two goals and provided four assists in four Europa League games for the Gunners so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, Saka has played six games as a left-back, five times as a left attacking midfielder, twice as a forward left and once as a defensive midfielder on the left, while five of his appearances this season have come as substitutes.

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League table at the moment with 31 points from 25 matches, 10 points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 02, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

