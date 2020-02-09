‘Stupidity’: David Provan slams Celtic striker, hammers Rangers 23-year-old

Glasgow Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos and Celtic star Leigh Griffiths are two of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership.

The Celtic legend has urged Griffiths to channel his anger properly and to be reliable for manager Neil Lennon.

Provan has also pointed out Morelos’s disciplinary issue, and believes that it is costing Rangers the chance to win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Lennon changing shape to accommodate twin strikers should guarantee Griffiths plenty of game time, but if Celtic can rely on the ice-cool temperament of the Frenchman, Griff resembles an accident waiting to happen.

“He has to channel his anger properly. Not by throwing tape at punters or dissing Kris Boyd, but by putting the ball in the net.”

Provan added: "Alfredo Morelos’ seven red cards for Rangers have seen Steven Gerrard pay a heavy price for the Colombian’s stupidity. And if Morelos’ goals have given Rangers a chance of the title, his indiscipline might yet cost them it.

“For me, if Morelos had played in that defeat at Tynecastle there’s a decent chance Rangers would have won the game. They made enough chances. Instead, by the time he started against Aberdeen after suspension, his fitness was shot after a month without a game. That’s no good to Gerrard or Rangers.”

According to WhoScored, Griffiths has made six starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring five goals in the process.

The 29-year-old Scotland international striker has also played 101 minutes in the Europa League for the Hoops this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Griffiths has been shown the yellow card once in the league and once in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, Morelos has made 13 starts and eight substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring 12 goals in the process, according to WhoScored, and he has also scored eight goals in eight Europa League fixtures, including qualifiers.

The 23-year-old Colombia international was sent off twice in December 2019, according to talkSPORT.