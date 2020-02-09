Some Celtic fans react to Mohamed Elyounoussi display today

Mohamed Elyounoussi, on loan from Southampton, was in action for Celtic on Sunday.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Southampton-owned winger Mohamed Elyounoussi against Clyde.

Elyounoussi, signed on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer of 2019, was in action for Celtic in their Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Clyde away from home at the Broadwood Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old, who can also operate as a forward, started the match and played for 85 minutes, as Neil Lennon’s side won 3-0.

The Norway international played well in the game, as he looked creative and linked up well.

Elyounoussi has had injury issues during his time at Celtic so far this season, but when the winger has played, he has looked very good.

According to WhoScored, the winger has scored four goals in six Scottish Premiership matches so far this season, and has also scored four goals and provided one assist in four Europa League games for the Hoops.

Celtic fans were impressed with the display produced by Elyounoussi against Clyde and have raved about him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

We need to get Elyounoussi signed permanently. No excuse not to with all the money we have sitting in the bank. Both him & Forster. — Séan (@CelticSean81) February 9, 2020

Take 15m and buy both him and forster...that would be a great window for Celtic....this is a young squad that will only get better with time together. Adding players like Klimal and Soro..young developing players who will grow into playing for Celtic.... — Alan McDonald (@Allymac35) February 9, 2020

Well done Mo, only one that came out second half and burst a gut. — Danny (@DannyMax1888) February 9, 2020

great to have elyounoussi back — Hez (@Hez_cfc67) February 9, 2020

Elyounoussi is a classy operator — Paul Mclean (@pmclean67) February 9, 2020

Elyounoussi is gonna play a massive part in the run in. Great player to have back — lifeofbryan (@bryanjohnfoley) February 9, 2020

Really impressed by Elyounoussi. For a guy who hasn’t played for a while he looked sharp! — Marky (@Markbhoy) February 9, 2020