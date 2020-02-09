Quick links

Some Celtic fans react to Mohamed Elyounoussi display today

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Southampton battles with Aymeric Laporte and Vincent Kompany of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester City at St Mary'...
Mohamed Elyounoussi, on loan from Southampton, was in action for Celtic on Sunday.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic FC celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in...

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Southampton-owned winger Mohamed Elyounoussi against Clyde.

Elyounoussi, signed on loan from Premier League club Southampton in the summer of 2019, was in action for Celtic in their Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Clyde away from home at the Broadwood Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old, who can also operate as a forward, started the match and played for 85 minutes, as Neil Lennon’s side won 3-0.

The Norway international played well in the game, as he looked creative and linked up well.

 

Elyounoussi has had injury issues during his time at Celtic so far this season, but when the winger has played, he has looked very good.

According to WhoScored, the winger has scored four goals in six Scottish Premiership matches so far this season, and has also scored four goals and provided one assist in four Europa League games for the Hoops.

Celtic fans were impressed with the display produced by Elyounoussi against Clyde and have raved about him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and CFR Cluj at Celtic Park on October 03, 2019...

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Southampton battles with Aymeric Laporte and Vincent Kompany of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester City at St Mary'...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

