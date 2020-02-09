Quick links

SkySports pundit says ‘struggling’ Leeds United player ‘low on confidence’

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Kiko Casilla celebrates after the match with Ben White
Kiko Casilla had a disappointing game for Leeds United against Nottingham Forest.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Keith Andrews was critical of Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla on Sky Sports Football (7:39pm, February 8, 2020) following the match against Nottingham Forest.

The former West Bromwich Albion defensive midfielder believes that the goalkeeper is low in confidence.

Andrews was also critical of Casilla before the match between Forest and Leeds on Saturday evening.

 

Andrews said about Casilla on Sky Sports Football (5:09pm, February 8, 2020): “I think he makes the whole defence nervy.”

Andrews said about Casilla after the match (7:39pm, February 8, 2020): “He is struggling. It’s as simple as that. He is low on confidence.”

Disappointing performance

Leeds lost 2-0 against Forest away from home at the City Ground in the Championship on Saturday evening.

While Casilla cannot be entirely blamed for the defeat, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper did play quite a significant role.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

The 33-year-old should have done better for the first Forest goal and should have protected the near post.

The Spaniard also looked nervous when he was called into action, and it is clear that he is not having a very good spell at the moment.

Blow to automatic promotion hopes

While Leeds remain second in the Championship table despite the defeat, the result is a blow to their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Fulham are now level on points with the West Yorkshire outfit, while Forest are just a point behind them in fourth.

Leeds United's Kiko Casilla gestures after conceding during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 1, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

