SkySports pundit says ‘struggling’ Leeds United player ‘low on confidence’

Kiko Casilla had a disappointing game for Leeds United against Nottingham Forest.

Keith Andrews was critical of Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla on Sky Sports Football (7:39pm, February 8, 2020) following the match against Nottingham Forest.

The former West Bromwich Albion defensive midfielder believes that the goalkeeper is low in confidence.

Andrews was also critical of Casilla before the match between Forest and Leeds on Saturday evening.

Andrews said about Casilla on Sky Sports Football (5:09pm, February 8, 2020): “I think he makes the whole defence nervy.”

Andrews said about Casilla after the match (7:39pm, February 8, 2020): “He is struggling. It’s as simple as that. He is low on confidence.”

Disappointing performance

Leeds lost 2-0 against Forest away from home at the City Ground in the Championship on Saturday evening.

While Casilla cannot be entirely blamed for the defeat, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper did play quite a significant role.

The 33-year-old should have done better for the first Forest goal and should have protected the near post.

The Spaniard also looked nervous when he was called into action, and it is clear that he is not having a very good spell at the moment.

Blow to automatic promotion hopes

While Leeds remain second in the Championship table despite the defeat, the result is a blow to their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Fulham are now level on points with the West Yorkshire outfit, while Forest are just a point behind them in fourth.